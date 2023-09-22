Is OU football ready for SEC move? Defensive line recruiting put Sooners in good spot

NORMAN — Danny Okoye picked up the black OU hat, flipped it in his hands and broke out in a broad smile as he slipped it on his head.

The Tulsa NOAH standout edge rusher, ranked as the No. 149 player overall in the 2024 class according to the 247 composite, became the latest recruiting win for the Sooners and Brent Venables.

As the Sooners prepare to open their final conference slate in the Big 12 — at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cincinnati — they’re also doing plenty of looking ahead to next year and beyond, when they’ll be competing in the Southeastern Conference.

“Everything does matter,” Venables said recently when asked about some changes that were made for recruiting purposes. “Recruits can travel the country, and we’re not recruiting against a Mid-American Conference, we’re recruiting against the best of the best.”

OU’s spot in the 247 team recruiting rankings — No. 7 as of Thursday afternoon — isn’t necessarily unusual.

The Sooners were No. 5 in the 2023 rankings, No. 8 in 2022 and No. 6 in 2019.

Tulsa NOAH senior defensive end Danny Okoye talks with the crowd after choosing to play for OU football during a ceremony in Bixby on Wednesday.

But the recruiting classes under Venables have taken on a different look since he came back to Norman.

While under Lincoln Riley, OU’s lofty recruiting rankings were built largely on highly touted offensive recruits — quarterbacks and wide receivers in particular — the Sooners’ recruiting rankings under Venables have been built much more on the defensive side, particularly on the defensive line.,

And that emphasis has come into even clearer focus in the 2024 class.

Since the Sooners missed out on five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri, who committed to Missouri a little more than a month ago, Venables, defensive coordinator Ted Roof, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis have kept rolling right along.

The last three OU commits in the class have been defensive linemen.

The biggest piece came Aug. 26 when they secured the commitment of five-star defensive lineman David Stone, the No. 6 player in the class according to the 247 composite.

They added Nigel Smith II, No. 86, in early September and then Okoye, No. 149 in the class, on Wednesday.

If Stone signs — and remains in the top 30, which is likely — he’d be the second top-30 defensive lineman the Sooners have signed in the last two seasons, joining 2023 edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore, who was ranked No. 11 and is already earning playing time for the Sooners this season.

In the 15 classes before Adebawore’s signing, OU had signed just two defensive linemen ranked in the top 30 — and none since Jamarkus McFarland in 2009. McFarland was ranked No. 23 in that class. The year before, the Sooners signed R.J. Washington, who was No. 10.

Venables was recruiting at a high level defensively — particularly up front — during his time as Clemson’s defensive coordinator and he’s been able to continue that so far in Norman.

“I tell them competition’s good. Tell them we want to win a championship. This is Oklahoma,” Chavis said in the spring of his recruiting message. “I’m never going to apologize for trying to assemble the best defensive end group in the entire country, and then coaching the guys that way.”

Venables remade OU’s recruiting, including putting an added emphasis on in-state recruiting.

Okoye’s commitment is the latest sign of that.

Including Stone, who is from Del City but who is playing for IMG Academy in Florida, seven of the Sooners’ 24 commits in the 2024 class are from the state. That also includes Michael Hawkins, who transferred from Texas to Carl Albert ahead of this season.

“This is a players’ game — player make plays,” Venables said. “My job is to recruit and have the best, strongest roster we can put together. And anytime you get an elite player, you put a lot of hard work into the process. Sometimes years go into recruiting a prospect, so when it goes your way, obviously there’s (reason) to celebrate. You celebrate hard, you just don’t celebrate long.”

