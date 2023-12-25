How OU football RB Gavin Sawchuk got into a 'good rhythm' entering Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona

NORMAN — Gavin Sawchuk got thrown into the fire during OU's Cheez-It Bowl game against Florida State last season.

Due to the absence of lead running back Eric Gray, who opted out of the contest to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, Sawchuk found himself in an expanded role. It was a drastic change for the true freshman, who only ran the ball twice for five yards in the regular season.

But Sawchuk embraced it. He finished with 15 carries for 100 yards and one touchdown in the Cheez-It Bowl loss, and he quickly developed an appetite for being fed the ball often.

“I wouldn’t say it’s really a challenge at all," Sawchuk said of his Cheez-It Bowl role on Aug. 15. "I think it’s exciting. I would love to have more carries (laughs). Sign me up. I’d love to."

OU running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs for a touchdown past BYU linebacker AJ Vongphachanh (10) on Nov. 18 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

One year later, Sawchuk got his wish.

As OU prepares for its Alamo Bowl game against Arizona at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in San Antonio, Sawchuk is expected to have a large role once again.

But this time is different. Sawchuk is no longer a wide-eyed freshman. He's not an under-the-radar talent, and he's not a short-term solution in the run game.

Sawchuk is OU's top running back. The redshirt freshman has recorded at least 100 rushing yards in each of the Sooners' last four games, and he continues to make strides with each outing.

“Consistency in all of his habits," head coach Brent Venables said of Sawchuk's growth. "Habits lead to game reality. I think he’s really gotten into a good groove and confidence, and (he's) healthy.

"He's gotten into a good rhythm in the last several games. You’re seeing a more confident guy.”

Sawchuk didn't hit the ground running this season.

The former four-star prospect suffered a hamstring injury during fall camp and missed OU's season opener against Arkansas State as a result. Sawchuk then recorded just 18 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown in his first four outings.

But Sawchuk earned his first career start against UCF on Nov. 21 due to the absence of junior running back Tawee Walker, who was serving an in-house suspension.

And after running the ball 10 times for 63 yards and one touchdown in a winning effort, Sawchuk began to see his role increase.

"It's meant a lot to be a part of this team and my trajectory throughout the year," Sawchuk said. "Being a little hurt, I dealt with some adversity at the beginning of the season. But being able to come back and help the team as much as I could toward that last half, it's been great."

Sawchuk took his opportunity and ran with it.

He became the Sooners' most reliable running back, and he delivered his best performance in the team's final game of the regular season.

OU earned a 69-45 win over TCU on No. 24 in a game in which Sawchuk ran the ball 22 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

"I feel real confident in myself," Sawchuk said. "I feel like the game is slowing down for me. I'm starting to trust the O-line, trust the receivers, trust the quarterback, trust the play-call and everything."

Sawchuk will be leaned on as OU tries to defeat an Arizona team that's riding a six-game win steak.

The Sooners also won't have their usual depth in the run game. Both redshirt senior Marcus Major and freshman Daylan Smothers entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

It's also unclear what role Walker will have. He entered the portal on Nov. 30, although he has been practicing with the team in preparation for the bowl game.

Still, it's clear that Sawchuk is the leader of OU's run game. And after having to earn his reps throughout this season, it's a role he doesn't take for granted.

"I'm so thankful for Coach Venables, all the coaching staff and all the players," Sawchuk said. "It's been amazing. It's been one of a kind."

Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona

KICKOFF: 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (ESPN)

