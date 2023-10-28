OU football rankings: Where will Sooners fall in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Kansas loss?

Oklahoma football's hopes of an undefeated season came to an end on Saturday after it fell to Kansas 38-33 on the road. The loss was the Sooners' first against the Jayhawks since 1997.

On a rainy day that featured a second-quarter lightning delay in Lawrence, Kansas, the sixth-ranked Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) committed three turnovers and allowed Kansas to gain 443 yards. OU also converted just 2 of 10 third-down attempts.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 14 of 19 passes for 171 yards and a no passing touchdowns, though he added 64 rushing yards and three scores. He also threw a pick-six on the Sooners' first drive of the game.

Kansas backup quarterback Jason Bean completed only 15 of 32 passes with two interceptions, but the Jayhawks ran for 225 yards and four touchdowns as a team.

Considering this is the Sooners' second subpar game in as many weeks (they outlasted UCF 31-29 in Week 8), it remains to be seen where Oklahoma will fall in the Week 10 college football rankings. With that, here's a look at where Brent Venables' team could land in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25:

Oklahoma narrowly defeated UCF 31-29 in Week 8, and then fell to Kansas 38-33 on Saturday, which should make the Sooners fall multiple spots in the Week 10 polls.

The Jayhawks (6-2, 3-2) aren't the typical struggling program the college football world is used to. However, they're likely a middle-of-the-pack team in the Big 12.

Here's a look at top teams in the Week 9 schedule, and how their results might impact Oklahoma's new ranking:

No. 1 Georgia: vs. Florida

No. 2 Michigan: Bye

No. 3 Ohio State: at Wisconsin (6:30 p.m.)

No. 4 Florida State: 41-16 win over Wake Forest

No. 5 Washington: at Stanford (6 p.m.)

No. 6 Oklahoma: 38-33 loss at Kansas

No. 7 Texas: vs. BYU

No. 8 Alabama: Bye

No. 9 Oregon: at No. 13 Utah

No. 10 Penn State: 33-24 win vs. Indiana

No. 11 Ole Miss: vs. Vanderbilt (6:30 p.m.)

No. 12 Oregon State: at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)

No. 13 Utah: vs. No. 9 Oregon

No. 14 Notre Dame: vs. Pitts

No. 15 LSU: Bye

Final ranking projection: 12th

