OU football quarterback Dillon Gabriel talks about win vs. Iowa State, facing Texas
OU football quarterback Dillon Gabriel talks about win vs. Iowa State, facing Texas
OU football quarterback Dillon Gabriel talks about win vs. Iowa State, facing Texas
How far will his box be from Taylor Swift?
In a season full of hopes and hiccups, the Mariners and their 18th-ranked payroll were ultimately outmatched by their AL West counterparts.
Caleb Williams and the Trojans weren't the only ones sweating out a near-upset on a Saturday filled with dramatic finishes.
Canelo Alvarez routed Jermell Charlo to retain the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But does it make sense to have him face Terence Crawford, the undisputed welterweight champion, in his next outing?
Through five weeks of the college football season, the national championship picture feels wide open.
Sam Hartman would not let Notre Dame lose.
The AL West title is up for grabs on Sunday.
Ole Miss trailed for much of the second half.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
Nick Sanchez said he was hit by a 'cheap shot' while walking back to his hauler after the race. Per media at the track, the alleged aggressor was Matt Crafton.
David Njoku was treated by team medical personnel and did not go to a hospital after suffering burns while lighting a fire pit at his home.
The Mariners are playing with the urgency befitting a team fighting for a playoff spot. But statistically, they’re probably playing their final series of the season.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Utes desperately miss QB Cameron Rising and TE Brant Kuithe.
Deshaun Watson threw just two passes in the open portion of practice Friday.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which should clear the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
Many of the biggest brands in the sport face intriguing road tests this week. Could that be a recipe for some upsets?
Justin Jefferson isn't ready to give up on the season after the Vikings amid an 0-3 start.