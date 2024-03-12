OU football Pro Day 2024: Live updates on Tyler Guyton, Drake Stoops, other Sooners

The OU football program has 12 former players competing at its 2024 Pro Day in Norman on Tuesday.

The Sooners' list of participants are headlined by offensive tackle Tyler Guyton, wide receiver Drake Stoops, offensive linemen Andrew Raym, Caleb Shaffer, McKade Mettauer and Walter Rouse, along with defensive linemen Rondell Bothroyd, Isaiah Coe, Jonah Lulu and Marcus Stripling.

Other participants include tight end Austin Stogner and defensive back Reggie Pearson.

Here's a live tracker of the results:

How to watch OU Pro Day

When: 9:15 a.m. Tuesday

Streaming: ESPN+

