What OU football players had to say about Ollie Gordon, facing Oklahoma State in Bedlam

NORMAN — The stakes are high as OU prepares for a road game against OSU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) are looking to bounce back after suffering a 38-33 road loss to Kansas in Week 9, and they're also hoping to secure bragging rights in what'll be the final Bedlam matchup for the foreseeable future.

Here's what several OU players said Monday night about the Cowboys (6-2, 4-1) and more:

Sophomore LB Dasan McCullough

Oklahoma's Dasan McCullough (1) in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

On what went wrong in the loss to Kansas: "We really just were not detailed, not disciplined and not everything that we needed to be going into that game. It was really just guys being lazy with their eyes. We did a poor job tackling, too. It was really just all around everything, we've got to improve on."

On which players spoke up after the loss: "There were a couple of guys who stepped up, a couple of the older guys. Danny (Stutsman) stepped up, and Key (Lawrence) said something. Really, guys kind of know what the deal is. We still have everything we want ahead of us. Let's just focus on winning each week, one at a time."

On stopping OSU running back Ollie Gordon: "I think it's going to be a great challenge for us. We are definitely up for the challenge, too. Guys have just got to refocus, recalibrate and get back (to being) physical. If we come in this game more physical than them, I don't really see it being an issue for us."

Redshirt senior CB Woodi Washington

Oklahoma's Danny Stutsman (28) recovers a fumble from SMU's Jaylan Knighton (4) as Oklahoma's Woodi Washington (5) and Jaren Kanak (7) look on in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

On what it means to be a part of the last Bedlam: "It's the last Bedlam. But for us, it's just the next game that we have to play. Bedlam is always an exciting game. I wish it would be played more in the future, but it's the last one. I'm just excited for it."

On his message to the younger players who haven't experienced Bedlam: "Just like the Texas game, it's a rivalry game. So you've just got to let them know how the game is going to be, what the environment is going to be like and to have extreme focus."

On OSU's wide receivers: "I think they have some really good receivers. ... No. 17 (Leon Johnson III), I know he had a big performance last week. They have No. 10 (Rashod Owens), who's kind of a bigger receiver. And then (Brennan) Presley, he's always been a guy for them. A couple years back, he ran a kick return back on us, so he's an electric receiver. I can't wait to play these guys."

Redshirt senior DL Isaiah Coe

Oklahoma's Kendel Dolby (15) celebrates his defensive stop on a 2-point conversion next to Isaiah Coe (94) in the fourth quarter of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

On the mood of the team: “Our season’s far from over. I hope y’all know that. Season’s far from over. We had a bad game. It happens. ... So we just came in here, watched the film yesterday, went over it as a team today and now we're just coming back in here. We got us a new game plan for Oklahoma State."

On what the defense needs to clean up: “Tackling. Tackling is the No. 1 thing that stopped us from winning that game Saturday. If we make more tackles in key situations, we are 8-0 right now. But we didn’t. ... If we just did better at getting the running backs to the ground, we’d be having a different conversation right now.”

On Gordon: “Kudos to him and what they’ve done. But respectfully, I feel like we put it an emphasis on (stopping the run) every week. So I’m not finna just sit up here and just make a special case because of what he’s done. He’s been good. He’s been straight. I ain’t gonna act like I haven’t noticed it. But the pride we got to stop the run first of all, he just happens to be the next opponent."

Junior WR Jalil Farooq

Oklahoma's Jalil Farooq (3) looks to get by UCF's Nikai Martinez (21) in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

On OU only attempting 19 passes against Kansas: "I feel like we could have took more advantage of it. The weather had a big part on it. The football gods wasn't on our side that day. That's all it was."

On a potential bounce-back game for redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel: "Dillon is a great dude. I've seen him respond a lot from adversity. He dealt with it all last year. Just becoming the guy that he is now and seeing him come from last year, I know he's ready and prepared for next week."

On if he's comfortable as a running back: "Yes sir. I'm very comfortable back there. I did it in high school. It's nothing new."

