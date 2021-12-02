Which OU football players have entered transfer portal after Lincoln Riley's departure for USC?

With Lincoln Riley off to Los Angeles, some of his former OU football players are also saying goodbye to Norman.

Several Sooners have entered the transfer portal since the departure of Riley, who left the Sooners to become the head coach of USC on Sunday.

Here is a list of each OU player who has entered the transfer portal since Riley's departure.

Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler (7) throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler became the first OU player to enter the transfer portal in the aftermath of Riley's departure on Monday.

The decision doesn't come as much of a surprise. Rattler is a redshirt junior quarterback who entered the season as the face of the Sooners and a Heisman Trophy favorite, but he got dethroned by freshman Caleb Williams in Week 6 against Texas.

Rattler finishes his three-year Sooners career with 4,595 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The former five-star recruit is now in the portal, where he'll be one of the top quarterbacks available.

"Sooner Nation, thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution," Rattler said in a statement via Twitter. "Thank you to every teammate and coach these last three seasons. We won several games together and made memories that I will cherish forever.

"Special thanks to my family and friends for your support. Thank god for the game of football. It's the ultimate team sport and brings people and communities together unlike anything else... Thank you again, Oklahoma. I will miss you."

Oklahoma's Jadon Haselwood (11) can't complete the catch as Iowa State's Myles Purchase (15) defends during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Oklahoma won 28-21.

Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood

Jadon Haselwood became the second OU player to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Haselwood is a 6-foot-3 wide receiver who committed to the Sooners in 2019 as a five-star prospect and the top player at his position in the country. He recorded 39 receptions for 399 yards and six touchdowns this season, which all marked career-highs.

Various injuries prevented Haselwood from reaching his full potential at OU, but the redshirt sophomore finishes his three-year Sooners career with 62 receptions for 736 yards and seven touchdowns.

"It was a childhood dream of mine to be a Sooner, and I'm blessed to have been able to live that out," Haselwood said in a statement via Instagram. "After careful consideration, and due to many factors, I've decided that I'll be entering the transfer portal.

"Thank you to all of those who have supported me. I am proud of the growth I've had during my time at Oklahoma and I look forward to building on that next season in a new program."

OU's Austin Stogner (18) catches a touchdown pass in a during a 62-9 win against Kansas at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman on Nov. 7, 2020.

Tight end Austin Stogner

OU lost another weapon in the passing game on Tuesday when Austin Stogner entered the transfer portal.

Stogner is a 6-foot-7 tight end who committed to the Sooners as a four-star prospect in 2019. After tallying career-highs of 26 receptions, 422 yards and three touchdowns last season, he saw his role get reduced in 2021.

Stogner caught 14 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns this season. The junior from Plano, Texas, finishes his three-year OU career with 47 receptions for 654 yards and eight touchdowns.

Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease (10) sprints to the end zone after a reception and scores a touchdown, ahead of Florida linebacker James Houston IV (41) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Wide receiver Theo Wease

The Sooners lost another core piece of their 2019 class on Wednesday when Theo Wease entered the transfer portal.

Wease is a 6-foot-2 junior who tied for a team-high 37 receptions last season, which he converted into 530 yards and four touchdowns. He then suffered a lower-body injury in fall camp and did not haul in a pass this season.

Wease is a former five-star recruit who finishes his three-year OU career with 45 receptions, 666 yards and six touchdowns.

Wide receiver Marcellus Crutchfield

Redshirt freshman wideout Marcellus Crutchfield announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Crutchfield is the son of Gerald McCoy, who played for OU from 2007-09 and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors twice. Crutchfield's only appearance with the Sooners came during their game against Missouri State on Sept. 12, 2020.

"I’d like to thank the University of Oklahoma for helping shape me into the scholar, athlete, and man I am today," Crutchfield said via Twitter. "With that being said, I am now in the transfer portal and still have four years of eligibility and looking to make them count."

