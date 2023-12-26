Which OU football players could benefit most from Alamo Bowl appearance vs. Arizona

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Bowl will be a turning of the page for OU.

While players like Drake Stoops, Austin Stogner, McKade Mettauer, Jonah Laulu and Walter Rouse will be wrapping up their college careers, it will also be a chance for young players to emerge and begin to build momentum to play bigger roles in 2024 and beyond.

Here’s a look at four Sooners who could benefit most from OU’s appearance in Thursday’s Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona (8:15 p.m., ESPN).

OU quarterback Jackson Arnold warms up before a game against West Virginia on Nov. 11 in Norman.

Jackson Arnold, quarterback

The obvious top of the list.

Arnold will be making his first collegiate start in the bowl after starter Dillon Gabriel entered the transfer portal and ultimately transferred to Oregon.

Arnold has appeared in six games but only attempted 24 passes this season. He’s completed 75% of his passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

All but his appearance in the second half of the BYU game Nov. 18, though, came either in garbage time or as part of a specialized package.

In that 31-24 win over the Cougars, Arnold was 5 of 9 for 33 yards and ran for 24 yards.

While he did complete a critical third-down pass to Jalil Farooq that put the game away, the Sooners’ offense looked much different with Arnold in the second half compared to the offense under Gabriel in the first.

This time around, though, Arnold figures to have the chance to run the whole offense and give a look at what things will be like with Arnold taking play calls from new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Seth Littrell next season.

OU's Peyton Bowen (22) celebrates a play in the second half of a game against Central Florida on Oct. 21 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Peyton Bowen, safety

Bowen’s playing time dwindled some after he was injured midway through the season.

He played in more than 17 plays just twice in the final six games of the season after averaging nearly 32 plays per game in the first half of the season.

Bowen still had his moments, but he had just 10 tackles in the second half.

With more than a month having passed since the regular-season finale — when Bowen played in 38 plays and posted a 67.8 Pro Football Focus score, his best of the second half — the freshman figures to be in prime position to once again see a significant workload. With Arizona’s strong receiving corps, Bowen will have plenty of opportunity to have a major impact.

Troy Everett runs through a drill during an OU football practice on Aug. 14 in Norman.

Troy Everett, center

Everett made three starts this season at guard before freshman Cayden Green solidified himself at the position opposite McKade Mettauer.

But Everett will have a different opportunity in the bowl, likely starting at center after Andrew Raym declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of the bowl.

Everett saw just 60 snaps at center this season according to PFF but started each of the first six games at center in 2022 for Appalachian State.

Freshman Josh Bates has impressed during bowl prep and figures to battle Everett for the job next season, but if Everett starts in the bowl game — and he’s currently at the top of the depth chart — and performs well, that would give him a jumpstart on that position battle going into the offseason.

OU running back Tawee Walker celebrates after a touchdown during the Sooners' game against Texas on Oct. 7 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Tawee Walker, running back

Walker’s situation is a bit different in that he’s entered the transfer portal and could move on.

But Walker has stayed on for the bowl, and there’s good reason why.

The door remains open for a reunion between Walker and the Sooners.

Walker was OU’s leading rusher for much of the season before Gavin Sawchuk’s late surge.

But Walker, who walked-on before last season, has yet to receive a scholarship.

The door might be open there, and the chances of Walker staying on board would likely be greatly enhanced should a scholarship be on the table.

A big game for Walker could pay off for him two ways — it could make it difficult for Brent Venables not to offer him a scholarship, or it could make him more attractive for other programs who might be waiting to pull the trigger on a scholarship offer.

Even if Walker moves on, the Sooners are happy he stayed, as Marcus Major and Daylan Smothers entering the transfer portal cut down on OU’s depth at the position.

Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona

KICKOFF: 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (ESPN)

