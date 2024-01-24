OU football: Which players have committed to Sooners' 2025 recruiting class?

It's never too early to think about the future for OU football.

After building a 2024 recruiting class that consists of 27 signees, the Sooners' 2025 class is already beginning to take shape. OU has secured nine commitments, and 247Sports ranks it as the third-best 2025 class for a team in the nation.

Here's a look at which 2025 prospects have committed to OU so far:

More: Who has OU football added, lost via the transfer portal? Here's the complete list

Which players have committed to Oklahoma Sooners' 2025 class?

Carl Albert quarterback Kevin Sperry Jr. threw for 2,700 yards and 34 touchdowns this season, while also also rushing for 666 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Kevin Sperry, QB, Oklahoma City (Carl Albert)

Carl Albert's Kevin Sperry committed to OU on March 13, 2023, while at Rock Hill High in Frisco, Texas. He moved to Carl Albert over the summer.

The four-star prospect is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 player in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 15 quarterback in his class. Sperry chose OU over offers from programs such as Oregon, Florida State and Ole Miss.

Gracen Harris, WR, Ennis, Texas

Gracen Harris committed to OU on May 1, 2023.

The four-star prospect is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 34 player in the state of Texas and the No. 26 wide receiver in his class. Harris chose OU over offers from programs such as Mississippi State, Florida State and TCU.

Ka'Mori Moore, DL, Lee's Summit North, Missouri

Ka'Mori Moore committed to OU on July 26, 2023.

The three-star prospect is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 player in the state of Missouri and the No. 45 defensive lineman in his class. Moore chose OU over offers from programs such as Nebraska, Iowa State and UNLV.

Elijah Thomas, WR, Checotah (Checotah)

Checotah's Elijah Thomas committed to OU on July 27, 2023.

The four-star prospect is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 140 overall player in his class. Thomas chose OU over offers from programs such as Alabama, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

More: How OU football's Zac Alley has striking similarities to Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley

Jaden Nickens, WR, Oklahoma City (Douglass)

Douglass' Jaden Nickens committed to OU on Aug. 12, 2023, when he was still at Millwood.

The four-star prospect is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 player in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 17 wide receiver in the nation. Nickens chose OU over offers from programs such as OSU, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

Marcus James, LB, Oklahoma City (Carl Albert)

Carl Albert's Marcus James committed to OU on Nov. 2, 2023.

The three-star prospect is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 10 player in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 51 linebacker in his class. James chose OU over offers from programs such as OSU, TCU and Texas A&M.

Trynae Washington, TE, Oklahoma City (Carl Albert)

Carl Albert's Trynae Washington committed to OU on Nov. 2, 2023.

The four-star prospect is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 player in the state of Oklahoma. Washington chose OU over offers from programs such as Missouri, Kansas and Iowa State.

Alexander Shieldnight, EDGE, Wagoner (Wagoner)

Wagoner's Alexander Shieldnight committed to OU on Nov. 10, 2023.

The three-star prospect is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 player in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 37 edge rusher in his class. Shieldnight chose OU over offers from programs such as OSU, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Owen Hollenbeck, OL, Melissa, Texas

Owen Hollenbeck committed to OU on Dec. 2, 2023.

The three-star prospect is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 95 player in the state of Texas and the No. 43 interior offensive lineman in his class. Hollenbeck chose OU over offers from programs such as Arkansas, Florida and Texas A&M.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Tracking the Sooners' commits for 2025 recruiting class