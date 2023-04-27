OU football player tracker: Keeping up with Sooners in transfer portal and bound for NFL

NORMAN — The window for the NCAA's transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 5, and some players have already started weighing their options.

OU (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) is set to face Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, although its roster isn't exempt from the threat of departures in the coming days. In addition to leaving via the portal, some players have also said their goodbyes to Norman by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here's a list of each OU player who is on the move.

Players who entered the transfer portal

Theo Wease

Oklahoma's Theo Wease (10) runs to the end zone past Kansas State's Khalid Duke (29) after a reception during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Nov. 29 and committed to Missouri on Dec. 11.

The former five-star prospect's career at OU came with ups and downs. After recording career-highs of 37 catches, 530 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2020, he missed the 2021 campaign due to injury.

Wease then entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1 but returned to OU on Dec. 17. He made 19 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Wease recorded 64 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in his three campaigns with the Sooners.

Jordan Mukes

Sophomore defensive back Jordan Mukes announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Nov. 29.

The Midwest City native and former Choctaw High School standout committed to the Sooners in 2020. He chose OU over programs such as Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Kansas State.

Mukes played in 12 games last season and recorded four tackles. He didn't appear in any games for the Sooners this season.

Joshua Eaton

University of Oklahoma football player Joshua Eaton (1) takes part in team practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Norman, Okla.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports reported Nov. 30 that junior cornerback Joshua Eaton will enter the transfer portal.

Eaton tallied a combined six tackles in both 2020 and 2021, although he didn't record any tackles in four appearances this season.

A former four-star prospect from Houston, Eaton held 33 offers out of high school. That list included Texas, Alabama and Florida.

Kendall Dennis

OU's Kendall Dennis (21) runs with the ball after an interception during Saturday's spring game.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Kendall Dennis announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2 and committed to South Florida in mid-December.

A former four-star prospect, Dennis redshirted the 2020 season and didn't make an appearance for the Sooners in 2021. He played in seven of OU's games this season and made four tackles in the process.

Dennis chose OU in 2019 over programs such as Clemson, Tennessee and Iowa State.

Ralph Rucker

Oklahoma's Ralph Rucker (19) throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Ralph Rucker announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2.

Rucker joined OU as a walk-on in 2021. His lone appearance last season came in a game against Western Carolina, where he went 2-for-2 through the air for 20 yards.

Rucker didn't play in a game for the Sooners this season. He's a former three-sport high school athlete (football, baseball and wrestling) who originally chose OU over programs such as Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky.

Alton Tarber

Freshman defensive lineman Alton Tarber also announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2.

Tarber didn't make OU's three-deep depth chart entering this season, and he didn't appear in a game for the team as a result.

A former three-star recruit, Tarber chose OU over programs such as Georgia Tech and Miami.

Nick Evers

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nick Evers (7) looks to the sideline during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Texas won 49-0.

OU's quarterback room took a hit on Dec. 3 when freshman Nick Evers announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

A former four-star recruit, Evers flipped his commitment from Florida to OU in December. His lone appearance came on the final drive of a Week 6 loss to Texas, where he didn't attempt a pass.

Evers was viewed as one of the Sooners' more promising young players. But his chances of eventually carving out a role in Norman decreased when OU gained a commitment from Jackson Arnold, a five-star recruit who is rated by ESPN as the best quarterback in the Class of 2023.

Evers committed to Wisconsin on Dec. 17. Later in the month, former OU quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who had spent the last two seasons at SMU, announced he would transfer to Wisconsin as well.

Bryson Washington

Bryson Washington, shown above intercepting a pass against Western Carolina earlier this season, has one of the Sooners' three interceptions through seven games. After interception 16 passes a year ago, OU's interception numbers have dropped dramatically in 2021.

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Bryson Washington announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 3.

Washington played a combined 15 games in 2020 and 2021. He recorded 13 total tackles and made one interception.

Washington's only appearance this season came in a Week 1 win over UTEP, and he didn't record any tackles. The former four-star prospect chose OU over programs such as Texas and Alabama in 2019.

Brey Walker

Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey (56) and Brey Walker (70) get ready for a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Tech University at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Oklahoma won 55-16. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Brey Walker announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4.

A former five-star recruit, Walker redshirted his first season in 2018 and then made two starts at right guard in 2019.

The Moore native and former Westmoore standout never cracked the starting lineup after that, though. He appeared in 39 total games for the Sooners.

Walker has entered the transfer portal for the second time. He briefly entered on Dec. 3 before returning to OU on Dec. 15.

Clayton Smith

Clayton Smith gets a drink from a trainer between drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU ) hold fall football camp outside Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Aug. 8, 2022 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

Second-year freshman Clayton Smith entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

The outside linebacker is a former five-star prospect who chose OU over programs such as Texas, Oregon and LSU in 2020. He recorded three tackles (0.5 tackles for loss) and recovered a fumble in four appearances last season.

Smith appeared in another four games this season. He made five tackles, including one for loss.

Cedric Roberts

Freshman defensive lineman Cedric Roberts entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

A former three-star prospect, Roberts chose OU over programs such as Baylor and SMU in July. The Pflugerville, Texas, native did not appear in a game for the Sooners this season.

Roberts is the second freshman defensive lineman to enter the portal. He joins Tarber, who announced his intention to enter the portal on Dec. 2.

Roberts committed to Texas State in late December.

Brian Darby

L'Damian Washington, left, runs a drill with Oklahoma wide receiver Brian Darby, right, during an NCAA college football practice, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy says he has resigned after using offensive language during a film session. Washington, who had been an offensive analyst, will coach receivers on an interim basis. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Junior wide receiver Brian Darby entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

Darby is a former three-star recruit who chose OU over programs such as Arizona, Kansas State and Utah in 2020. He made eight catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Sooners.

Darby appeared in four games this season and didn't make any catches.

Davion Woolen

Davion Woolen (85), wide receiver, goes through drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) holds fall camp practice at the rugby fields on Aug. 16, 2022 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

Freshman wide receiver Davion Woolen announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 6.

Woolen originally committed to Army in January but later joined OU as a preferred walk-on. He did not play in a game for the Sooners this season.

Josh Ellison

Oklahoma's Josh Ellison (90) celebrates after a sack during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

OU's depth at defensive tackle took a hit when senior Josh Ellison entered the transfer portal on Dec. 7.

After spending his first season at Blinn College in 2019, Ellison chose to transfer to OU over Texas A&M. He made 36 appearances in three seasons with the Sooners.

Ellison recorded 10 tackles, including a career-high 2.5 tackles for loss, in 12 games this season.

Ellison is the second defensive tackle to depart OU's program in the past week. Redshirt junior Jalen Redmond accepted an invite on Dec. 1 to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl as he prepares for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Jackson Sumlin

Jackson Sumlin (31) during the University of Oklahoma's Spring football practice in Norman, Okla. on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Redshirt sophomore tight end Jackson Sumlin entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8.

Sumlin joined the Sooners as a walk-on in 2020. He’s the son of former OU co-offensive coordinator Kevin Sumlin, who went on to be the head coach of Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona.

After redshirting his first year, Jackson made four catches for 25 yards in 11 appearances last season. He maintained a scout team role this season and did not appear in any of OU’s games.

Kevonte Henry

Freshman defensive lineman Kevonte Henry entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8.

A former four-star recruit, Henry originally committed to Michigan before flipping to OU in February. He didn't appear in a game for the Sooners this season.

David Ugwoegbu

OU linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) celebrates a defensive stop in the second quarter during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The linebacker, who has started 22 career games including all 13 this season, announced his decision to enter the portal Jan. 9.

Ugwoegbu was fourth in the Big 12 with 110 tackles this season and added two sacks.

Ugwoegbu announced Jan. 24 that he would transfer to Houston, where he will play defensive end.

Marcus Alexander

OU offensive lineman Marcus Alexander (74) works out during practice on March 24 in Norman.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Marcus Alexander entered the transfer portal on Jan. 17.

A former four-star prospect, Alexander chose OU in 2019 over programs such as Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. The right guard appeared in one game in four seasons with the Sooners.

Micah Bowens

Bowens reportedly entered the transfer portal on Jan. 24.

The quarterback transferred from Penn State after redshirting there without playing in 2020, then did not appear in a game for the Sooners in each of the past two seasons.

Kori Roberson

Oklahoma's Kori Roberson (92) celebrates after a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Oklahoma won 16-13.

Redshirt senior Kori Roberson entered the transfer portal on April 16.

The defensive lineman spent four seasons at OU. He appeared in 26 games and recorded 29 tackles (seven for loss) during that time.

Roberson didn't appear in any games for the Sooners this past season.

Jaden Davis

Oklahoma's Jaden Davis (4) during the University of Oklahoma's annual spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 23, 2022.

OU suffered a late loss on April 17 when fifth-year senior Jaden Davis entered the transfer portal.

The veteran defensive back had a prominent role with the Sooners, making 22 starts in four seasons. He racked up 103 tackles (one for loss) and an interception during that time.

Davis entered the portal with hopes of playing a different position on his new team, according to Brent Venables. The OU head coach said on April 20 that Davis wanted to play nickel rather than cornerback.

Players who joined OU via the transfer portal

Jacob Lacey

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey (54) tries to get to California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

OU secured a commitment from Notre Dame transfer Jacob Lacey on Nov. 24.

The senior defensive tackle appeared in four games for the Fighting Irish this season. He recorded five tackles and two sacks, all of which came in a Week 3 win over Cal.

Lacey should provide some much-needed depth for OU at defensive tackle. Redmond accepted an invitation on Dec. 1 to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl as he prepares for the upcoming NFL Draft, while Ellison entered the transfer portal on Dec. 7.

Austin Stogner

Oklahoma's Austin Stogner (18) celebrates after a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Oklahoma won 16-13.

Senior tight end Austin Stogner announced his return to OU on Dec. 8 after a one-year stint at South Carolina.

Stogner committed to OU as a four-star recruit in 2018. His best season came in 2020 when he made 26 catches for 422 yards and three touchdowns in just eight games.

But after seeing his role decline in 2021, Stogner entered the transfer portal and followed former OU quarterback Spencer Rattler to South Carolina. The move didn't provide much of a role change for the veteran tight end, who made 20 catches for 210 yards and one touchdown in 10 games this season.

Stogner rejoins an OU team that's in need of bodies at tight end.

Fifth-year senior Brayden Willis is set to graduate this offseason, while senior Daniel Parker got suspended indefinitely in November. An emergency protective order was granted against Parker due to an incident involving a live-in girlfriend.

Dasan McCullough

Indiana's Dasan McCullough (0) celebrates his tackle of Maryland's Antwaine Littleton II (31) during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

The Sooners added Indiana linebacker Dasan McCullough on Dec. 12.

McCullough headlined Indiana's 2022 class. The former four-star linebacker was ranked by ESPN as the 43rd-best prospect in the nation, and he didn't disappoint in his freshman season.

McCullough racked up 48 tackles (6.5 tackles for loss) and four sacks this season with the Hoosiers. The strong campaign earned him an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

The Sooners are in need of help at the linebacker position, which struggled this season due to its lack of depth.

Reggie Pearson Jr.

Texas Tech defensive back Reggie Pearson Jr., reacts after making a defensive play against Iowa State in the first quarter during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

OU bolstered its secondary on Dec. 22 with the addition of Texas Tech safety Reggie Pearson Jr.

The senior played a key role in the Red Raiders' defense this season. He recorded 55 tackles, two interceptions and four broken-up passes.

A former three-star recruit from Detroit, Pearson spent his first three seasons at Wisconsin. He sat out the 2020 campaign due to an unspecified medical condition before transferring to Texas Tech in 2021.

Pearson joins an OU safety group that's set to lose redshirt fifth-year senior Justin Broiles to graduation.

Trace Ford

Oklahoma State's Trace Ford (94) points to fan as he scores a touchdown against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 17 in Stillwater.

OU secured an in-state commitment from OSU defensive end Trace Ford on Dec. 28.

Ford recorded 59 tackles (11.5 tackles for loss) and 8.5 sacks in three seasons with the Cowboys. He earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention as a sophomore in 2020 but missed the entire 2021 campaign due to a second torn ACL.

Ford recorded six tackles and one sack in nine games this season but got sidelined in Week 10 against Kansas due to another knee injury that was not ligament related. He joins an OU defensive line that recently got deeper with the addition of Lacey.

Luke Elzinga

Central Michigan's Luke Elzinga plays during an NCAA Football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

OU landed Central Michigan punter Luke Elzinga on Jan. 1.

After earning an All-MAC first team selection as a redshirt freshman in 2020, Elzinga made the All-Mid-American first team last season. The redshirt sophomore boasts a career average of 42.4 yards per punt.

Elzinga's commitment comes at an ideal time for OU. The Sooners are set to lose starting punter Michael Turk to graduation this offseason.

Caleb Shaffer

Offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer goes through drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) college football team holds spring practice outside of Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on March 21, 2023 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

The Miami (Ohio) interior lineman started 35 games on the offensive line for the Redhawks over the last four seasons, including 12 this season before entering the transfer portal before Miami's Bahamas Bowl appearance.

The 6-foot-5, 333-pounder from Carmel, Indiana will add interior depth from a line losing Chris Murray and Robert Congel. Shaffer has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Davon Sears

Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season.

OU landed Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears on Jan. 9.

Sears recorded one sack and 3.5 tackles for loss in 12 games as a redshirt sophomore this season. He spent his freshman campaign at Ellsworth Community College, where he earned All-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference honors by tallying two sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in five games.

Sears chose OU over Tennessee and Penn State. He joins a defensive line in Norman that has also brought in Lacey and Ford this offseason.

Andrel Anthony Jr.

Andrea Anthony goes through drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) college football team holds spring practice outside of Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on March 21, 2023 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

OU added to its wide receiver depth Jan. 10 with the commitment of Michigan sophomore Andrel Anthony Jr.

A former three-star prospect, Anthony caught 12 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2021. The Lansing, Michigan, native earned a share of team Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Anthony recorded seven catches for 80 yards and one touchdown this past season before entering the transfer portal on Jan. 4. He chose OU over programs such as Notre Dame, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

Anthony joins an OU passing game that'll look to fill the void left by Marvin Mims, who declared for the upcoming NFL Draft on Jan. 6.

Walter Rouse

Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) lines up against Stanford during an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Stanford offensive tackle flipped from Nebraska to the Sooners on Jan. 14.

Rouse (6-foot-6, 318 pounds) has one season of eligibility remaining.

He was a four-year starter at left tackle for the Cardinal and was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2022.

Blake Smith

Oklahoma Sooners tight end Blake Smith speaks to media during a press conference in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

OU bolstered its tight end depth on Jan. 16 with the addition of Texas A&M transfer Blake Smith.

After redshirting his freshman year in 2020, Smith appeared in two games the following campaign but didn’t record a reception. He made two catches for one yard this past season.

Brenen Thompson

OU pulled off a rare Red River flip on April 24 when it secured a commitment from Texas transfer Brenen Thompson.

The former four-star wide receiver appeared in nine games as a freshman last season. He hauled in one catch for 32 yards.

Thompson is a speedster and a former high school track star. He set the Texas 3A UIL state track meet record in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash dash with times of 10.24 and 20.73, respectively.

Players who declared for the NFL Draft

Eric Gray

Oklahoma's Eric Gray (0) gets by Oklahoma State's Jason Taylor II (25) in the first half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.

Eric Gray accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Nov. 30, and he declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 3.

Gray transferred from Tennessee to OU prior to the start of the 2021 season. After putting up modest numbers in his first campaign with the Sooners, he emerged as their biggest offensive weapon this season.

Gray racked up career-highs of 213 carries, 1,364 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. This earned the senior running back a spot on the All-Big 12 second team.

The Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama.

Wanya Morris

Kent State's defensive linemen ambushed Gray from the right side of OU's offensive line, which is where Wanya Morris usually would've been waiting to fend them off.

Wanya Morris also accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl on Nov. 30 and declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 2.

The senior offensive lineman transferred from Tennessee to OU prior to the start of the 2021 season. He played in 15 games for the Sooners, although he missed their first two games of this season due to off-the-field issues.

Morris played right tackle for OU and brought veteran experience to the offensive line. His snaps in the Cheez-It Bowl will likely go to redshirt sophomore Tyler Guyton.

Anton Harrison

Oklahoma's Anton Harrison (71) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13.

Anton Harrison declared for the upcoming NFL Draft on Nov. 30.

The junior offensive lineman joined OU in 2020 and played in 34 games, including all 12 of the team's games this season. Harrison started at left tackle this season, although he briefly lined up at right tackle during Morris' absence in non-conference play.

Harrison earned a spot on the All-Big 12 first team Wednesday. He's one of the top offensive linemen in the nation, and he projects to be in the mix for a first-round selection in the NFL Draft.

Jalen Redmond

Oklahoma's Jalen Redmond (31) pressures Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders (3) in the first half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jalen Redmond accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl on Dec. 1.

The former Midwest City High School standout committed to OU in 2017 as a five-star prospect. He played in 36 games for the Sooners, including all 12 of their games this season.

Redmond recorded 23 tackles (10 for loss) and four sacks this season. He boasts career totals of 71 tackles (31.5 for loss) and 14 sacks.

C.J. Coldon

Oklahoma's CJ Coldon celebrates an interception during a 54-42 win over Kansas on Oct. 15, 2022, in Norman, Oklahoma.

OU lost one of this past season's breakout players on Jan. 4 when redshirt senior cornerback C.J. Coldon declared for the NFL Draft.

After transferring from Wyoming in January of 2022, Coldon entered Week 1 as the No. 4 player on OU's cornerback depth chart. He finished the campaign with team-highs of four interceptions and six broken-up passes to go along with 43 tackles.

Coldon's breakout helped improve an OU secondary that struggled at the start of the season but was playing some of its best football by the time the Cheez-It Bowl rolled around.

Coldon is the second OU cornerback to depart the program this offseason. Eaton entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30.

Marvin Mims

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (17) runs for a touchdown while Texas Tech defensive back Rayshad Williams (0) trails during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

OU suffered one of its biggest losses of the offseason on Jan. 6 when junior wide receiver Marvin Mims announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft.

Mims finishes his three-year college career with 2,398 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 123 receptions. He's ranked in the top 15 in program history for receiving yards (eighth), receiving touchdowns (10th) and receptions (15th).

Mims recorded career-highs of 54 receptions and 1,083 receiving yards to go along with six touchdowns this season.

Mims becomes the fourth OU wide receiver to depart the program this offseason. Wease, Darby and Woolen entered the transfer portal.

