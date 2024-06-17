OU football player Makari Vickers charged with misdemeanor after traffic stop

Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers speaks to media during a press conference in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

NORMAN — Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers is facing a misdemeanor charge after police reported he had red glossy eyes and was impaired during a traffic stop.

Vickers, 19, was charged Monday with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana.

He was pulled over for speeding on Highway 9 in Norman early last Wednesday, according to an affidavit. A university police officer reported detecting a strong odor of burnt marijuana and finding two marijuana blunts in the 2022 Nissan Sentra.

Vickers admitted to smoking marijuana five hours before being stopped and did not have a medical marijuana card, the officer reported.

He played in eight games as a freshman last year and had eight tackles. An attorney is not listed for him yet in online court records.

He is the second OU football player to be charged in Cleveland County District Court in the last week. Receiver Deion Burks is facing three misdemeanor counts — driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting an open container of alcohol and speeding.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma DB Makari Vickers charged with misdemeanor after traffic stop