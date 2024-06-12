OU football player arrested by OU police

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As first reported by SI.com, a member of Oklahoma’s secondary was arrested by the OU Police Department on Wednesday.

SI.com reports, Wednesday, Oklahoma sophomore defensive back Makari Vickers was arrested by the OU Police Department.



The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says Vickers had been arrested by the OU Police Department and booked into Cleveland County, but the Sheriff’s Office was unable to give any additional details.

Panera accepting dad jokes for payment on Father’s Day

OU responded, “We are aware of the matter and it is being addressed internally.”

According to SI, the former 4-star prospect appeared in eight games as a true freshman, tallying eight tackles and one pass breakup. Vickers arrived at Oklahoma from Munroe High School in Quincy, FL.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.