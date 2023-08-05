OU football picks up commitment from Edmond Santa Fe lineman Josh Aisosa

Josh Aisosa decided not to wait.

The Edmond Santa Fe offensive lineman planned to declare his college commitment Aug. 14, but he ended up making an early announcement Saturday.

Aisosa committed to OU, bolstering the Sooners’ class of 2024. Santa Fe teammate Bergin Kysar, a senior defensive end, also committed to the Sooners earlier this week.

Aisosa (6-foot-4 and 300 pounds) chose OU over offers that included Iowa State, Tulsa and UNLV.

More: Who are Oklahoma high school football's underrated senior players for 2023 season?

Aisosa hinted at his decision Saturday morning on Twitter, posting, “Should I just announce it today?” with a thinking face and a home emoji.

A few hours later, he did.

A three-star recruit, Aisosa is the top-ranked offensive lineman and the No. 12 overall prospect in the state’s 2024 class, according to 247Sports. Aisosa checked in at No. 19 on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 list of the state’s top senior recruits this summer.

He started playing football during his sophomore year and quickly picked up the game. This spring and summer, his recruitment skyrocketed with several offers, including OU. Edmond Santa Fe coach Kyle White has said Aisosa can play anywhere on the offensive line.

More: A look at The Oklahoman's 2024 Super 30 high school football recruiting series

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football picks up commitment from Edmond Santa Fe's Josh Aisosa