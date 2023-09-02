OU football opens season with largest win since 2019 & more stats from Sooners' opener

NORMAN — The Sooners jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

No. 20-ranked OU kicked off the 2023 college football season with a 73-0 home win over Arkansas State on Saturday. Here's a look at the win through the numbers.

More: What gives OU football program optimism for 2023 and beyond? Brent Venables' consistency

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables talks with Arkansas State coach Butch Jonbes after a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Oklahoma won 73-0.

Sooners go on scoring spree in first quarter

79: It only took 79 seconds for OU to strike first. Dillon Gabriel connected with Drake Stoops for a 10-yard touchdown with 13:41 on the clock in the first quarter.

2016: Gavin Freeman returned a punt for an 82-yard touchdown with 12:38 left in the first quarter. It marked OU's first punt return for a touchdown since Dede Westbrook (71 yards) did so in a win over Kansas on Oct. 30, 2016.

28: OU held a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, which tied for the most points it scored in any quarter last season. The Sooners scored 28 points in the first quarter of their Week 12 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 19.

40: OU's defense held Arkansas State to just 40 yards in the first quarter.

More: OU football fans wear pink in support of Brent Venables' wife, Julie, at season opener

Oklahoma's Kalib Hicks (0) is brought down by Arkansas State's Sam Graham (22) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Oklahoma won 73-0.

OU extends its lead in second quarter

3: Gabriel only failed to connect on three passes in the first half. He went 19 for 22 through the air for 308 yards and three total touchdowns.

5: Arkansas State had more penalties (seven) than first downs (five) in the first half.

7: OU went 7 for 8 on third-down conversions in the first half.

45: OU held a 45-0 lead at halftime. It tied for the program's largest lead at the midway point of a game since it held a 45-0 advantage over West Carolina on Sept. 11, 2021.

More: OU football vs. Arkansas State: 5 takeaways from Oklahoma Sooners' blowout win in opener

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) runs past Arkansas State's Micah Bland (55) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Jackson Arnold makes OU debut

86: Gabriel finished the day with 308 passing yards and three total touchdowns. He went 19 for 22 through the air, giving him a career-high completion percentage of 86%.

65: Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold made his first career appearance with 13:40 left in the third quarter. He led the Sooners on a 65-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Tawee Walker.

11: Arnold completed all 11 of his pass attempts in his OU debut. He recorded 114 passing yards and two total touchdowns.

More: Which players have committed to Oklahoma football's 2024 recruiting class?

Sooners dominate in season opener

90.9: OU went a combined 30 for 33 through the air, giving it a completion percentage of 90.9%.

9: OU went 9 for 9 on red-zone attempts.

73: OU earned a 73-0 win. It marked the team's largest margin of victory since it earned a 76-0 win over Western Carolina on Sept. 11, 2021.

— Justin Martinez, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs Arkansas State: Stats from Sooners' win over Red Wolves