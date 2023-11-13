OU football OC Jeff Lebby mentioned as possible candidate for Mississippi State job

Mississippi State fired football coach Zach Arnett on Monday, and OU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby’s name is among those being brought up as a replacement.

Arnett was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach following Mike Leach’s death in December and led Mississippi State to a 5-6 record.

But first-year athletic director Zac Selmon decided to move in a different direction after the Bulldogs lost to Texas A&M 51-10 on Saturday.

Some names to ponder for the opening at Mississippi State: Jamey Chadwell, Lance Leipold, Willie Fritz, Tom Herman, Jon Sumrall, Jeff Lebby and Rhett Lashlee. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 13, 2023

Selmon has strong OU ties and worked in the school’s athletic department from 2009-23. A former tight end at Wake Forest, he’s the son of former OU standout Dewey Selmon.

With Selmon’s OU connections, Lebby could be an intriguing candidate for the Mississippi State job.

Lebby was named OU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Dec. 10, 2021, after holding the same titles for two seasons at Ole Miss.

