OU football notes: Inside Gavin Freeman's punt return TD, Sooners' injury updates & more

NORMAN — Gavin Freeman tries to envision a play before it unfolds.

But even he couldn't foresee how one play went on Saturday.

OU kicked off its season with a 73-0 home win over Arkansas State, and Freeman got the ball rolling early in the first quarter.

The former Heritage Hall standout returned a punt for an 82-yard touchdown to give the Sooners a 14-0 lead with 12:40 on the clock. It marked OU's first punt return for a score since Dede Westbrook in 2016.

"I don't know if it's fully set in," Freeman said. "I'm just waiting for my number to be called and making the most of my opportunities."

It only took 11 seconds for Freeman to find the end zone after catching the ball.

The sophomore immediately found a hole up the middle and dusted a pack of Red Wolves defenders. Then he found the sideline.

Freeman had a police escort of teammates leading the way, but Arkansas State punter William Przystup broke free and made a desperation tackle attempt. Freeman avoided him with a quick juke move before waltzing into the end zone.

"I just remember seeing a gaping hole, so I just hit it," Freeman said. "It's really cool, for sure."

Freeman finished with four catches for 19 yards and a touchdown. He also returned two punts for 90 yards and a touchdown.

It was an explosive performance from the former walk-on, who was officially placed on scholarship on Aug. 25. And while a lot more is expected of Freeman this time around, his approach is still the same.

"Nothing really changes for me," Freeman said of his scholarship. "My teammates still look at me the same way. ... I'm just so happy to be out there with my guys."

OU's Gavin Freeman (82) celebrates with Marcus Major (24) as he Freeman returns a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter Saturday.

Jayden Gibson's shining moment

At no point last season did Jayden Gibson feel like he got his time to shine.

The former four-star receiver went from a high school standout to a freshman at the bottom of OU’s depth chart. He recorded just one catch for 12 yards all season.

"I feel like last year when I was playing, I just didn't feel right," Gibson said. "I didn't know if I wanted to play ball. I went through everything."

But Gibson got his time on Saturday.

OU kicked off its season with a convincing win over Arkansas State, and Gibson recorded two catches for 54 yards and one touchdown.

Gibson's shining moment came with 6:38 left in the third quarter. OU had the ball at Arkansas State's 21-yard line, and freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold sailed a ball into the corner of the end zone.

Gibson had a defender draped over him, but the 6-foot-5 Sooner elevated and got his right hand on the ball. Gibson bobbled the pass before pinning it to his chest as he fell to the ground for his first career touchdown.

"Really, it was just go up and make a play," Gibson said. "There wasn't nothing that was going to stop me from getting in that end zone today."

The miraculous catch was one of the biggest highlights for the Sooners, who need playmakers following the loss of star receiver Marvin Mims.

Gibson wasn't the only receiver who delivered on Saturday. Freshman Jaquaize Pettaway made a team-high nine catches for 56 yards. Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony made a 45-yard reception. Sophomore Nic Anderson hauled in a 52-yard pass.

Numerous receivers enjoyed breakout performances. But after struggling to carve out a role last season, Gibson's strong showing was especially rewarding.

"From here on out, I'm just keeping that going," Gibson said.

OU's Drake Stoops (12) grabs his shoulder after a play during the first quarter Saturday. He did not return to the game.

Injury updates

Redshirt fifth-year wide receiver Drake Stoops (sprained shoulder) and sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough (ankle) exited the game in the first quarter and didn't return.

Redshirt senior quarterback Davis Beville also exited the game in the fourth quarter with what head coach Brent Venables described as "possibly" an MCL injury.

Numerous OU players didn't suit up on Saturday. Redshirt freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk and sophomore defensive end R Mason Thomas didn't play out of precaution, according to Venables.

"Both could have played today, but we chose to hold them out," Venables said.

Sophomore left tackle Jacob Sexton (torn ACL) also didn't suit up for the Sooners. Venables said Tuesday the former Deer Creek standout is expected to be available in "a week or so."

Senior wide receiver D.J. Graham didn't play on Saturday either. The former cornerback is listed as a third-string receiver on OU's Week 1 depth chart.

OU vs. SMU

KICKOFF: 5 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family—Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (ESPN+)

