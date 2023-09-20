OU football notepad: Sooners' focus on special teams paying off with big plays

Sep. 19—For the third straight week, Oklahoma won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff.

Jalil Farooq didn't call for a fair catch as he caught the ball near the two-yard line. Nobody on the Sooners' kickoff return team appeared to question whether Farooq would return it either, and carved out a wide hole up the left side of the field.

As Farooq cut back to the middle near midfield, the Sooners appeared to have found yet another way to impact the game through special teams. A few moments later, a Tulsa defender punched the ball out and the Golden Hurricanes took possession near midfield.

This time the Sooners' aggressiveness on special teams didn't work out, but it's been clear through two games that the team is looking to shift momentum in all three phases of the game.

"I think our coaching staff does a really nice job," OU head coach Brent Venables said. "(Special teams analyst) Jay Nunez and the rest of the coaches meet every day on special teams. I really think we have great drills that are very applicable for the guys, got great buy-in from our players."

In the season opener against Arkansas State, Gavin Freeman returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown. Freeman has returned five punts this season for 105 yards (an average of 21 yards) and the Sooners rank 16th nationally in punt return yards per game (17.5 yards per game).

The Sooners rank sixth in the country in kickoff return average at 33.5 yards. Farooq had a 29-yard kickoff return against SMU and finished with 105 return yards against Tulsa.

"Field position was an issue for us a year ago, and your offense is part of that, your defense is part of that, your special teams is part of that," Venables said. "Worked really hard at it. Our players at the end of the day, they're the ones that are out there playing and straining and blocking and being detailed and precise. So I think it's a combination of all those things."

Peyton Bowen broke through for a block on SMU's first punt of the game in Week 2. In a game that was tight heading into the fourth quarter, Oklahoma took advantage of great field position to hold on for the win.

Oklahoma's average drive start was at its own 33 yard-line, while SMU's average start was at its own 20.

Against Tulsa the Sooners had even better field position with an average drive start at the 37.

Injury update

When asked about injuries during Tuesday's weekly press conference, Venables mentioned Reggie Pearson, Savion Byrd, Josiah Wagoner, R. Mason Thomas and Justin Harrington, but didn't offer much insight about their availability moving forward.

"Hopeful for all those guys," he said. "We're still evaluating Harrington in particular about what his options might be."

Oklahoma was forced to turn to freshman Peyton Bowen to start at the cheetah position after Harrington and Dasan McCullough both missed the game due to injury. Harrington started the first two games at cheetah, but went down with a knee injury against SMU.

McCullough, who was listed No. 2 on the team's first depth chart, has been out since the season opener after going down with an ankle injury. Venables said on his radio show Monday night that the freshman will be available against Cincinnati.

"Good to get Dasan back at a position where we've had guys banged up," Venables said. "It's a good thing. He's long, super athletic. Smart, very competitive. He's anxious to get back out on the field."

Running game still a work in progress

Venables was honest when asked about the state of the team's running game on Tuesday.

Last week the Sooners had a clear plan to attack the Golden Hurricanes through the air and it paid off with a season-high in passing yards (476).

Meanwhile the running game was solid (4.3 yards per carry), but ended up having its lowest rushing yardage of the season (112). The Sooners clearly saw a way that they could attack Tulsa with the passing game and took advantage.

Venables stressed the importance of the team being able to impose its will on its opponent, especially in situations where "the whole stadium knows you've got to run it or throw it."

But does Venables feel like his team can impose its will on the opponent when it's time to run the ball?

"No, we're not there," he said.

Oklahoma ranks sixth in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game with 176 and run the ball at the fifth-highest rate in the conference. Last Saturday the Sooners found themselves running the ball five times with two or less yards to gain a first down or a touchdown and picked it up twice.

They had an even tougher time against SMU, failing on all six of their power rushing attempts in the game.

It was clear the Sooners would need time to find their footing in their running game following the departure of Eric Gray.

Through three games the Sooners have split the majority of the carries between Marcus Major, Tawee Walker and Jovantae Barnes..

Walker didn't a carry against Tulsa, but leads all backs in carries (29), yards (161) and touchdowns (two). He also has the most impressive performance of any of the three backs with 21 carries for 117 yards against SMU.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com