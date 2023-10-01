OU football notebook: Sooners DB Justin Harrington out for season after ACL surgery

NORMAN — OU football coach Brent Venables confirmed after the Sooners' 50-20 win against Iowa State on Saturday night that Justin Harrington underwent season-ending ACL surgery on Thursday. The redshirt fifth-year defensive back last played in a Week 2 win over SMU on Sept. 9.

Venables said Harrington will apply for a medical hardship waiver to return next season.

"I hate that for Justin, but he's going to try to get another year" Venables said. "Justin’s a great leader. If he stood up here right now in front of a mic, y'all would just melt with his perspective and his toughness and his love for his teammates.

"He’s a spectacular guy, and he’ll be a big part of helping us lead and keep encouraging our guys and bringing out the best in them."

OU linebacker Danny Stutsman also briefly exited the game in the third quarter with a right arm injury. The junior linebacker ultimately returned to the game and finished with six tackles (one for loss) to go along with one broken-up pass.

"I stubbed my toe, and it really hurt," Stutsman joked after the game. "But we’re good now."

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Kani Walker, sophomore running back Jovantae Barnes and freshman tight end Kade McIntyre didn't play.

Peyton Bowen's block party

Iowa State punter Tyler Perkins barely had enough time to make contact with the football before a crimson blur collided with him.

That blur was Peyton Bowen, who blocked the punt and tackled Perkins in the process midway through the second quarter of OU's 50-20 win.

The Sooners only held a 28-20 lead at the time, but the loose ball rolled into the end zone and out of bounds for a safety. That ignited a streak of 22 unanswered points by OU to close out the game.

"He's a football player," Venables said of Bowen. "But scheme-wise and stuff, he understands the details and the precision that's required (for punt blocking). And then he's skilled on top of that."

Bowen has been a nightmare for opposing punters this season.

The freshman safety already has two blocked punts to his name. He's the first OU player to block multiple punts in a season since Jason Carter (two) in 2006.

"He's hungry, willing to do whatever," Venables said. "He wants to help in any way. He's really a selfless guy and an instinctual guy. Good football players just make plays."

