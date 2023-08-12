OU football: Millwood receiver Jaden Nickens commits to Sooners' 2025 recruiting class

Jaden Nickens is planning to stay home for college. The Millwood receiver announced his commitment Saturday to the OU football program's 2025 recruiting class.

A four-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com, Nickens choose the Sooners over offers from Arkansas, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UNLV and the UTSA, among others.

Also a standout basketball player for Millwood, Nickens had 22 catches for 434 and five touchdowns last season as a sophomore.

“Oh, man, I feel like the 2025 class in the nation has the best class," Nickens told The Oklahoman earlier this week. "Just in Oklahoma, we had great kids come out, and so just having that ‘25 class, the biggest class at Millwood, I just feel like the ‘25 class is really special.”

