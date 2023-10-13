Who are OU football midseason MVPs? Easy to make a case for Dillon Gabriel, Danny Stutsman

NORMAN — OU’s bye week comes exactly halfway through the regular-season schedule.

So far, so good for the Sooners, who are 6-0 and ranked seventh in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

The break in OU’s schedule is a perfect time to evaluate how things have gone so far and how those performances in the first half of the season can affect what occurs over the second half:

Offensive MVP: QB Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel has been fantastic so far this season, throwing for 1,878 yards (sixth nationally), completing 72.3% of his passes (13th), 16 touchdowns (tied for third), and accounting for 126 points (third).

He’s been able to avoid unnecessary sacks, done better at completing downfield shots and has been a much better running quarterback than he was prior to this season. Gabriel has rushed for 208 yards and five touchdowns, including a career high 113 yards and a score in last week’s 34-30 win over Texas.

The senior from Hawaii has also moved into the top three in The Athletic’s Heisman Trophy straw poll.

Defensive MVP: LB Danny Stutsman

There are plenty of candidates here, but Danny Stutsman is the obvious choice and there’s a reason.

Stutsman leads the Big 12 with 58 tackles — 13 more than any other defender.

He has 10.5 tackles for loss (second in the Big 12), and two sacks.

Stutsman returned an interception for a touchdown against Tulsa and recovered a fumble against SMU.

While Stutsman’s play on the field has been enough to earn him that nod, his unquestioned leadership of the defense is another big point in his favor, as defensive coordinator Ted Roof has repeatedly said Stutsman’s overall growth has been the biggest he’s seen from the first year to the second year in a system.

Most improved offensive player: WR Nic Anderson

Again, there’s a few options here, but Anderson’s growth has been the biggest.

After missing much of last year due to injury, Anderson has been one of the biggest surprises to this point, with 11 catches for 282 yards and six touchdowns. Anderson has had at least one touchdown catch in each of the Sooners’ last four games.

His 6-foot-4 frame made him a tantalizing possibility before the season but he was almost completely unproven. Anderson’s improvement has been a big reason why the Sooners’ wide receivers have proven to be as deep as they have been.

Most improved defensive player: CB Gentry Williams

The sophomore has made big strides from last season, leading the Sooners with three interceptions.

He’s also had a fumble recovery, 15 tackles and four for loss.

Williams emerged through preseason camp after battling for the starting spot opposite Woodi Washington and has cemented himself into the role.

Last year, Williams had seven tackles and an interception in 12 games.

Biggest surprise: Wide receiver depth

This took a little hit with the announcement earlier this week that Andrel Anthony would miss the rest of the season after being hurt in Saturday’s win over Texas.

But the Sooners remain deep at the spot even with Anthony’s absence.

Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq have performed as expected, with Stoops leading the Sooners with 29 catches and Farooq added 20 catches for 415 yards and two touchdowns.

Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson have become significant pieces in the rotation after being used lightly last season.

Gavin Freeman remains a weapon, freshman Jaquaize Pettaway’s role could increase in the second half, and Texas transfer Brenen Thompson’s speed makes him a threat to see an expanded role.

Biggest disappointment: Running game

The Sooners’ running backs were expected to be the strength of the offense, but that hasn’t been the case.

OU is ninth in the Big 12 in rushing offense with 164.8 yards per game and the Sooners have no running backs in the top 20 in rushing in the league.

Tawee Walker and Marcus Major, in particular, have had their moments, but neither has been able to consistently produce.

Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk, who were expected to be the top two rushers, have dealt with the aftermath of offseason surgery and injuries and have combined for just 167 rushing yards between them.

The Sooners’ offensive line has also played a part, showing excellence in pass blocking but struggling at times with opening up holes. The uncertainty at guard, where Savion Byrd and McKade Mettauer have suffered injuries and Troy Everett and Cayden Green have been inconsistent in filling in for Byrd in particular.

There’s certainly still potential here, but the Sooners need to be better in the running game.

OU vs. UCF

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Owen Field in Norman (ABC)

