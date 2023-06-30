OU football loses Thad Turnipseed, a 'critical part' of Brent Venables' program

Clemson's Thad Turnipseed answers a question during media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Thad Turnipseed, OU’s Executive Director of Football Administration, has parted ways with the program, The Oklahoman has confirmed.

SoonerScoop.com initially reported Turnipseed's departure Thursday night.

Turnipseed was involved in nearly every level of the program outside of on-the-field coaching.

He was one of the driving forces behind the recently-approved $175 million football facility to be built separately from Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

“He’s a critical part,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said of Turnipseed’s role in the program last year. “He’s got vision. He’s four, five and six steps ahead with everything. He anticipates both programmatically, facility, structurally, and he knows how to get it done both on the coaching side of how a football home — how it all works organically. He knows what all that looks like in the weeds.”

Turnipseed was heavily involved in Alabama’s rise under Nick Saban before playing a similar role under Dabo Swinney at Clemson, where he met Venables.

This story will be updated.

Thad Turnipseed at a glance

Hometown: Montgomery, Ala.

High school: Jefferson Davis (1990)

College: Alabama (1995)

Playing career: Turnipseed played for head coach Gene Stallings at Alabama (1990-92) and was a member of the Crimson Tide's 1992 national championship team.

Professional career: Executive director of football administration, Oklahoma (2022-23); director of player development, freshman transition and external affairs at Clemson (2020-21); director of recruiting operations and external affairs, Clemson (2013-19); associate athletic director for special projects and director of football external affairs, Alabama (2008-12); director of capital projects, Alabama (2002-07); student assistant, Alabama (1993-95)

