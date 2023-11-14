What OU football lineman McKade Mettauer said about his ejection vs. West Virginia

NORMAN — The Sooners are hoping to build on their momentum.

After losing two straight games, OU (8-2, 5-2) got back on track last weekend with a 59-20 home win over West Virginia. Next up is a road game against BYU (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Here's what OU's players had to say about the matchup.

OU football vs. BYU: TV channel, betting line, scouting report

Redshirt senior OL McKade Mettauer

On getting ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct against West Virginia: “Obviously, I let the moment and the passion of the game get into my head and I lost control of myself. I mean, yeah, that was (West Virginia's Anthony Wilson), the one that smoked Drake (Stoops) on that play. But I need to have better control of myself. Obviously, I got the first penalty for pushing him, and then the second one was just for running my mouth on the way off the field. That's not who I am. But obviously it happened.”

On getting a fist bump from OU president Joe Harroz after being ejected: “I was a little stressed out until I got to that point. All the stress was lifted off my shoulders once that happened. But yeah, other than that, I do need to have better control of myself. Stuff like that doesn't happen to me. I'm a mature football player. But yes, when that happens, obviously I did feel like I was a little bit more in the clear. But that’s not going to happen again.”

On what Stoops had to say to him after the game: “Drake didn’t even know I left the field. He walked past me in the locker room. I was like, ‘Hey dude, you’re welcome.’ He was like, 'Why are you already dressed?' I’ve been here for hours.”

Redshirt senior QB Dillon Gabriel

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates a touchdown in the first half of a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023.

On if he's watching the Big 12 standings: “Yeah, I think people talk and I’m not oblivious to it. I obviously know what’s going down. I feel like I sound like a broken record, but you have to take care of your own business and control what you can because at the end of the day, the rest will take care of itself."

On if he does Big 12 tie-breaker math: “I’m not doing the NFL Super Bowl bingo. But I am just preparing and trying to play my best football. And the rest, I truly think, will take care of itself.”

On BYU's defense: “I think they’re really good. I obviously played BYU before, so I know what they’re about. They’re very physical and have played well together. They had a tough stretch. But shoot, that place is special, different and kind of unique in college football.”

Junior WR Jalil Farooq

Oklahoma's Jalil Farooq (3) tries to get by West Virginia's Anthony Wilson (12) in the first half of a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023.

On Stoops' strong play as of late: "I always looked up to Drake as soon as I came here, man. He’s one of those guys, he's a coach of the game. He’s just one of them guys that’s consistent. He always brings the same energy all day, so I'm just super excited to see him prevail and be great. He deserves it the most."

On how OU's offense bounced back against West Virginia: "Our leaders leading the team. Our brothers just coming together in the receiver room. We’re just all making sure we do our job. ... We want to be, when the ball comes your way, just make a play and be great."

On a 10 a.m. local kickoff time against BYU in Provo, Utah: "I feel like we've pretty much prepared on that. We've prepared ourself on the morning games already. We have experience. We know how the schedule goes by fast, so I feel like we’re ready for it."

Redshirt senior CB Woodi Washington

Oklahoma's Woodi Washington (5) celebrates a play in front of West Virginia's EJ Horton (13) in the first half of a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023.

On what was different about OU in its win over West Virginia: "Details. We were just locked in. Throughout practice that week, we were locked in. We practiced well, big thing going into that game. We knew what we needed to do and got it done."

On facing BYU: "I feel like they’re going to have a really good atmosphere. Something we’ve never done, playing in the mountains. I think that will be a big challenge for us. We're really just staying locked in, staying detailed and doing the little things."

On if he has looked into the Big 12 tie-breaker scenarios: "I haven’t. They mentioned it to us and stuff, but we’re not focused on that. We're just focusing on what we can control and the next game."

Junior DE Ethan Downs

Oklahoma's Ethan Downs (40) pressures UCF's John Rhys Plumlee (10)in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

On OU snapping its two-game losing streak: "It always feels good to win. It's the best cure for a team that might be down in the dumps or frustrated. Winning is the best. And to win in the fashion that we did, minimizing penalties and really complimenting one another, it was good football."

On if Danny Stutsman's return against West Virginia gave the team a boost: "I would say, 100 percent. He's a great team leader, and he's always very vocal. He knows what to say at the right times, and he's one of the hardest workers out of all of us. He's been that way since winter workouts, fall camp, before in the summer and everything."

On BYU's offense: "They've got a few solid O-line guys. Their quarterback is coming back. They should have a few big receivers coming back healthy. They throw the ball to the tight end a lot. They're a talented group on offense. ... Every team is a threat. But BYU, especially at their home turf, has been playing really good football. It'll be a good challenge."

