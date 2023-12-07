OU football LB Danny Stutsman intends to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, per report

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) runs after TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) as he throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

NORMAN — OU linebacker Danny Stutsman informed head coach Brent Venables that he intends to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, Sooner Scoop first reported Wednesday.

Stutsman earned an All-Big 12 first-team selection this season. The junior led OU in tackles (99) and tackles for loss (16), and he also recorded three sacks.

Stutsman recorded 263 tackles (28 for loss), seven sacks and three interceptions in his three seasons with the Sooners. It's a big loss for OU, which must now turn to its young core of linebackers for production.

Redshirt freshmen backups Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie have shown potential this season. Lewis is a former four-star prospect who boasts 59 tackles (1.5 for loss), while McKinzie is a former four-star prospect who has 22 tackles (one for loss) and three broken-up passes to his name.

There have been no reports that Stutsman intends to opt out of OU’s Alamo Bowl game against Arizona on Dec. 28 in San Antonio, Texas. If he does, Lewis and McKinzie are sure to see an increased role.

