OU football lands Miami (Ohio) defensive end Caiden Woullard in transfer portal

NORMAN — OU earned a commitment from Miami (Ohio) transfer defensive end Caiden Woullard on Thursday.

Woullard recorded career highs of 41 tackles (12 for loss) and 9.5 sacks as a junior this season. He chose OU over offers from programs such as Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Missouri.

Woullard should provide quality depth for OU, which is set to lose a trio of veteran defensive ends.

Rondell Bothroyd is out of eligibility after he made 25 tackles (3.5 for loss) and earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention this season. Senior Reggie Grimes also entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4, while senior Marcus Stripling declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday.

Woullard joins an OU defensive ends group that's led by Ethan Downs. The former Weatherford standout announced that he'll return for his senior season on Dec. 4.

The Sooners also boast a young core of players such as sophomore R Mason Thomas and freshman Adepoju Adebawore.

