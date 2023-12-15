OU football lands Eddy Pierre-Louis, 4-star offensive lineman, for 2024 recruiting class

NORMAN — OU got a much-needed win on the recruiting trail Friday.

The Sooners secured a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis for the 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 335-pound prospect from Tampa, Florida, chose OU over Miami, Oregon and UCF.

Pierre-Louis has an opportunity to contribute right away to the Sooners, who've recently lost numerous offensive linemen.

Fifth-year left tackle Walter Rouse and redshirt senior right guard McKade Mettauer are out of eligibility. Senior center Andrew Raym and redshirt junior right tackle Tyler Guyton also declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Sooners then lost redshirt sophomore left guard Savion Byrd and freshman left guard Cayden Green to the transfer portal. Byrd entered on Dec. 4, while Green entered on Tuesday.

OU did secure a commitment from Michigan State offensive tackle Spencer Brown on Dec. 6. But the addition shouldn't cut into possible playing time for Pierre-Louis, who figures to play inside.

