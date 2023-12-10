OU football lands cornerback Dezjhon Malone via transfer portal from San Diego State

NORMAN — OU secured a commitment from San Diego State transfer Dezjhon Malone on Sunday.

Malone recorded 47 tackles (two for loss), one sack and one interception as a junior this season. He has earned an All-Mountain West honorable mention in each of the past two campaigns.

Malone entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30 with two remaining years of eligibility. He chose OU over offers from programs such as Houston, Louisville and Michigan State.

"Truly thankful for every opportunity in this process," Malone said via X. "Excited to announce I am fully committed to the University of Oklahoma."

More: OU football roster rebuild through recruiting, portal like 'Christmas' for Brent Venables

Truly Thankful for every opportunity in this process, excited to announce I am fully committed to the university of oklahoma!!! big thanks to @JayValai @CoachVenables @OU_Football #OUDNA #BOOMER ⭕️⭕️ pic.twitter.com/0KvKiaFztV — Dezjhon Malone (@DezjhonM) December 10, 2023

With the addition of Malone, OU could have plenty of depth at cornerback by the time next season comes around.

Redshirt senior Woodi Washington can return thanks to the extra season of eligibility given in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has yet to announce his plans.

Junior Kendel Dolby and sophomore Gentry Williams are another two key contributors. Dolby boasts 43 tackles (three for loss) this season after transferring from the junior college level, while Williams is a former Booker T. Washington standout who has 29 tackles (four for loss) and three interceptions to his name.

Then there's a four-star freshman trio of Makari Vickers, Jacobe Johnson and Jasiah Wagoner. It's a deep group, barring any transfer portal losses.

OU is set to conclude this season with an Alamo Bowl game against Arizona on Dec. 28.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football adds Dezjhon Malone via transfer from San Diego State