OU football: What to know about the Oklahoma Sooners' 2023 schedule, roster and more

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Oklahoma Sooners football team, all in one nice convenient place.

2023 Oklahoma football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. Arkansas State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 9: vs. SMU, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 16: at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: at Cincinnati, 11 a.m.

Sept. 30: vs. Iowa State, TBA

Oct. 7: vs. Texas (at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas), TBA

Oct. 21: vs. UCF, TBA

Oct. 28: at Kansas, TBA

Nov. 4: at Oklahoma State, TBA

Nov. 11: vs. West Virginia, TBA

Nov. 18: at BYU, TBA

Nov. 25: vs. TCU, 11 a.m.

OU football position group previews

Quarterbacks: How Dillon Gabriel is 'focusing on getting better' in Year 2 with Sooners

Running backs: Jovantae Barnes eyes expanded role in OU football backfield after offseason foot surgery

Wide receivers: Coming soon

Tight ends: Austin Stogner brings 'urgency' in OU football return after South Carolina sabbatical

Offensive line: How Stanford transfer Walter Rouse has 'really connected' with OU football linemen

Defensive ends: 'Big brother' Rondell Bothroyd embracing his OU football leadership role after transfer

Defensive tackles: How Isaiah Coe went from JUCO standout to breakout candidate for Sooners

Linebackers: Coming soon

Defensive backs: Coming soon

Special teams: Coming soon

Big 12 football rankings

Coaches: Breaking down coaches, intangibles as we rank all 14 conference teams

Quarterbacks: All eyes on the conference's quarterbacks as we rank all 14 teams

Running backs: The running backs take center stage as we rank all 14 conference teams

Wide receivers: The receivers catch some spotlight as we rank all 14 conference teams

Offensive line: The offensive line is in focus as we rank all 14 conference teams

Defensive line: How 'The Godfather' factors in ranking Big 12 football's top defensive lines

Linebackers: Breaking down the linebackers as we rank all 14 conference teams

Defensive backs: TCU leads the pack even after losing Thorpe Award winner Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

