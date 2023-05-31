OU football kickoff times, TV announced for four games in 2023 season

Game times for four OU football games — including all three of the Sooners’ non-conference games — were announced Wednesday.

OU will open the season against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 in a game televised by ESPN.

The Sooners’ Sept. 9 game against SMU, also at home, will kick off at 5 p.m. and be streamed on ESPN+.

The non-conference finale, at Tulsa on Sept. 16 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Also announced Wednesday was the kickoff time for OU’s Big 12 finale against TCU on Nov. 24 at home. That game will begin at 11 a.m. and be televised on Fox.

