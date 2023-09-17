OU football intercepts most passes since 2003 & more stats from Sooners' win vs. Tulsa

TULSA — The Sooners concluded non-conference play with a dominant in-state victory.

OU earned a 66-17 road win over Tulsa. The Sooners (3-0) boast an unblemished record as they prepare to begin Big 12 play with a road game against Cincinnati next Saturday at 11 a.m.

Here's a look at OU's win through the numbers.

OU displays dominant defense in the first quarter

2: Tulsa native Gentry Williams intercepted a pass with 13:13 left in the first quarter. It marked the sophomore cornerback's second career interception.

55: Andrel Anthony hauled in a 55-yard pass with 12:48 left in the first quarter. It marked the longest reception of the season for the Sooners, besting a 52-yard catch by Nic Anderson in a Week 1 win over Arkansas State.

2020: Danny Stutsman intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown with 3:34 left in the first quarter. It marked OU's first pick six since Tre Norwood intercepted a pass and returned it for a 34-yard touchdown against Baylor on Dec. 5, 2020.

3: OU's defense recorded three interceptions in the first quarter. The last time OU registered three interceptions in the first quarter of a game was against Florida in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30, 2020.

295.8: Dillon Gabriel went 12-for-13 through the air in the first quarter for 197 yards and three touchdowns. This gave the redshirt senior a quarterback rating of 295.8.

Cardell Williams ignites Tulsa's offense in the second quarter

2: Redshirt freshman quarterback Cardell Williams came into the game late in the first quarter. He led Tulsa to a touchdown on each of his first two drives.

1: Tulsa's Demarco Jones intercepted a pass by Gabriel with 5:17 left in the second quarter. It marked Gabriel's first interception of the season.

14: Tulsa outscored OU 14-10 in the second quarter. It marked the first time this season that the Sooners got outscored in a quarter.

OU regains control in the third quarter

3: OU's defense recorded three sacks in the third quarter alone. The team had two total sacks on the season prior to the quarter.

3: Anderson caught three touchdown passes on Saturday. He tied for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in a single game in program history.

68: Jovantae Barnes ran the ball 13 times for 68 yards and one touchdown. The sophomore running back only recorded 15 carries for 54 yards through OU's first two games of the season.

OU ends non-conference play with blowout win

5: OU's defense recorded five interceptions on Saturday. The last time the Sooners registered five interceptions in a game was against Texas Tech on Nov. 22, 2003.

476: OU recorded 476 passing yards. It's the most passing yards the team has recorded since it threw for 484 yards against Missouri State on Sept. 12, 2020.

2016: OU won all three of its non-conference games. The last time it lost a non-conference game in the regular season was against Ohio State on Sept. 17, 2016.

