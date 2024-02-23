OU football to hire Doug Deakin, former SDSU assistant, as special teams analyst | Report

The OU football team is close to a deal with Doug Deakin to make him its next special teams analyst, 247Sports reported Thursday night.

Jay Nunez, who spent the past two seasons coaching special teams for the Sooners, previously joined Alabama's staff as its special teams coordinator.

Deakin has been with the Aztecs as a player or coach for 17 seasons, including around six years as special teams coordinator. Deakin has also coached tight ends.

OU has notably struggled with special teams play the past few seasons. Kicker Zach Schmit missed six field goals last season and the Sooners benched punter Josh Plaster midseason.

Punt returner Gavin Freeman also struggled last season, muffing four and averaging just 6.8 yards per punt return.

Deakin will take over the unit as OU transitions into the SEC, beginning vs. Temple on Aug. 31 in Norman.

