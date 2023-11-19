OU football heading to SEC just in time, given cursed quarterback history vs. BYU

PROVO, Utah — OU quarterbacks have been cursed against BYU, with Dillon Gabriel being the latest example.

Gabriel missed the second half of OU’s 31-24 win Saturday after suffering what coach Brent Venables called an “upper-body injury” and what appeared to be a head injury.

Before Saturday, OU’s last game against BYU was in 2009 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Sam Bradford, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, exited that game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and the Cougars won 14-13.

The Sooners and Cougars first met at the 1994 Copper Bowl — a 31-6 BYU win. OU starting quarterback Garrick McGee contracted spinal meningitis before the game and did not play.

So in three OU games against BYU, the Sooner starting quarterback either did not finish the game or did not play at all.

Luckily for Sooner quarterbacks, OU is ditching the Big 12 for the SEC, which means the next game against BYU is probably a long way away.

