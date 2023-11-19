OU football grades vs. BYU: Drake Stoops, Billy Bowman earn high marks in Sooners' win

PROVO, Utah — A 10 a.m. local kickoff with mountain views, good football and a massive maple donut made for a memorable Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium as OU beat BYU 31-24.

Let’s get to the grades.

BYU’s famous CougarTail donut

Grade: A

The CougarTail, a 16-inch maple bar, is celebrating its 20-year anniversary of being BYU’s famed sweet treat.

ESPN’s Mark Jones and Robert Griffin III even downed them on the broadcast.

The gargantuan donuts are made at BYU, and they’re exclusively available on campus.

Chris Hess, a CougarTail salesman extraordinaire, said 12,000 CougarTails are sold per game.

“That’s like 14 Eiffel Towers tall,” said Hess, whose wife, Briana, is from Oklahoma.

The donut was delicious, but I was more impressed by Hess’ creative way to sell CougarTails outside of a Sooner section.

He sang to the tune of “Boomer Sooner.”

“Diabetes, take your insulin, buy a CougarTail, don’t be scared.

“Boomer Sooner, get a CougarTail, it’s a donut you can share.”

Chris Hess holds a CougarTail, BYU's famed donut.

OU run defense

Grade: D

BYU hadn’t run the ball well until Saturday. Really, the Cougars hadn’t done much of anything offensively.

The Cougars entered the game ranked last in the Big 12 in yards per game (300) and yards per play (4.8). BYU ranked last in the Big 12 in rushing offense and 13th of 14 teams in passing offense.

OU’s defensive effort in the first half was alarming. The Sooners surrendered 213 yards in the first half, giving up 6.1 yards per play.

Forcing turnovers

Grade: A

Amid getting gashed, OU’s defense forced two game-changing turnovers in the second half: Billy Bowman’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown and Danny Stutsman’s sack/forced fumble which Jacob Lacey recovered.

LaVell Edwards Stadium setting

Grade: A+++

“Welcome to the best backdrop in college football,” BYU’s website states.

No arguments here. The setting was beautiful. The stadium, which seats 63,000, is nestled in a valley with the Wasatch Mountains towering high above the stadium to the east.

The overcast skies hid some of the peaks. The trees beneath the mountains were all shades of yellows, reds and oranges.

Nov 18, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; A general view of LaVell Edwards Stadium before the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Oklahoma Sooners. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Stoops on third down

Grade: A

Drake Stoops was OU’s savior on third down.

On OU’s first drive of the game, facing a third-and-14, Dillon Gabriel and Stoops connected on a 20-yard pitch and catch.

Facing a third-and-12 in the second quarter, Stoops again bailed out the Sooners. He hauled in a 24-yard catch on a post route.

Stoops finished with four catches for 63 yards.

OU receiver Drake Stoops (12) reacts to a first down in the first quarter of a 31-24 win against BYU on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Luke Elzinga, more than just a punter

Grade: A

OU punter Luke Elzinga found himself in the middle of the action in the first quarter.

Elzinga threw a feathery pass to Ethan Downs on a fake punt, but the 21-yard gain was negated. OU receiver Nic Anderson was called for offensive pass interference on the play.

The Sooners were then flagged for a false start, which backed up OU to its 24-yard line. Elzinga uncorked a 55-yard punt that BYU’s Parker Kingston returned 31 yards before being brought down near midfield by Elzinga. Who else? Elzinga was everywhere.

Elzinga punted four times, averages 46 yards per boot.

