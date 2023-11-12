OU football game time vs. BYU announced for Sooners-Cougars Week 12 game

It'll be an early morning next Saturday for the OU football game in Provo, Utah.

The Big 12 Conference announced Saturday night that the Sooners' Week 12 game at BYU will kick off at 11 a.m. CT (but 10 a.m. local time in Utah).

The Sooners (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) will head to Utah in a tie for second place with two games remaining.

Kick time and TV coverage announced for next Saturday’s game at BYU.



⏰ 11am CT

📺 ABC or ESPN

📍 Provo, Utah #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/53Vz5M6ZRA — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 12, 2023

Big 12 football Week 12 schedule

Oklahoma at BYU, 11 a.m. CT (ABC or ESPN)

Oklahoma State at Houston, TBD

Kansas State at Kansas, 6 p.m. CT (FS1)

Baylor at TCU, TBD

UCF at Texas Tech, 4 p.m. CT (FS2)

Cincinnati at West Virginia, TBD

Texas at Iowa State, 7 p.m. CT (Fox)

