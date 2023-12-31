OU football freshman safety Daeh McCullough enters transfer portal

NORMAN — OU’s transfer portal defections continued to grow Sunday, when freshman safety Daeh McCullough entered the portal.

McCullough is the younger brother of Sooners’ sophomore linebacker/cheetah Dasan McCullough.

The younger McCullough appeared in just one game this season — the Sooners’ season-opening 73-0 win over Arkansas State.

With Billy Bowman’s success and Peyton Bowen’s emergence, as well as the development of Robert Spears-Jennings, it appeared difficult moving forward for Daeh McCullough to carve out a role in the Sooners’ secondary as they make the move to the SEC.

McCullough’s decision comes one day after OU running back Tawee Walker committed to Wisconsin. Walker, a walk-on, played in the Alamo Bowl but was searching for a scholarship elsewhere and found a home with the Badgers.

Oklahoma's Daeh McCullough during a practice for the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) football team in Norman, Okla., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

