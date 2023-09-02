OU football freshman QB Jackson Arnold makes debut in opener vs. Arkansas State

NORMAN — Jackson Arnold’s first drive was a success.

Arnold jogged onto the field to a large ovation on OU’s first drive of the second half, coming on in relief of Dillon Gabriel, who helped the Sooners build a 45-0 halftime lead.

Arnold started off with two handoffs to Marcus Major before taking a shot downfield on a free play after Arkansas State jumped offsides, overthrowing Jalil Farooq on the play.

But Arnold followed off with a 9-yard completion to freshman Jaquaize Pettaway on third down.

Arnold finished his first drive 4 for 4 for 40 yards.

The drive ended on Tawee Walker’s 1-yard touchdown run.

On the next drive, Arnold found Jayden Gibson for a 21-yard touchdown pass to put the Sooners up 59-0.

More: OU football fans wear pink in support of Brent Venables' wife, Julie, at season opener

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football's Jackson Arnold debuts for Sooners vs. Arkansas State