OU football: These former Sooners invited to 2024 NFL Combine

Three former OU players received an invite to the NFL Combine, which released its full list of selected prospects on Tuesday.

A total of 321 players received an invitation to the event. It'll take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 26 through March 4.

The combine presents an opportunity for prospects to boost their stock leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins on April 25. Here's a look at the former Sooners who received an invitation.

More: Which OU football alums won Super Bowl 58 with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Which OU football players were invited to the NFL Combine?

Tyler Guyton, offensive tackle

Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton (60) is pictured in the second half during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Guyton spent the first two years of his college career at TCU before he transferred to OU in 2022.

The 6-foot-7, 328-pound offensive tackle made 14 starts in two seasons with the Sooners, and he earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention as a redshirt junior this past season.

More: Where will former OU football players go in NFL Draft? Taking stock of Drake Stoops & more

Andrew Raym, center

Oklahoma's Andrew Raym (73) is pictured in the first half during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

A former Broken Arrow High standout, Raym spent four seasons with OU.

The 6-3, 315-pound center started in 29 of his 43 appearances with the Sooners. He earned an All-Big 12 second team selection as a senior this past season.

More: How did former OU football players perform in the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Walter Rouse, offensive tackle

Oklahoma's Jovantae Barnes (2) carries the ball as Walter Rouse (75) blocks Arkansas State's Gavin Potter (13) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Oklahoma won 73-0.

Rouse spent the first four years of his college career at Stanford before he transferred to OU in 2023.

Rouse started all 12 games in his lone season with the Sooners. The fifth-year offensive tackle earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention for his efforts.

More: NFL Pro Bowl Games: Highlights from OU football alums Baker Mayfield, CeeDee Lamb & more

Which Oklahoma natives were invited to the NFL Combine?

Arkansas kicker Cam Little (Southmoore): Little spent three seasons with the Razorbacks. He made 53 of 64 field goal attempts, including seven makes of at least 50 yards, during that time.

Ohio State safety Josh Proctor (Owasso): Proctor spent six seasons with Ohio State. He recorded 112 tackles (6.5 for loss) and three interceptions during that time.

Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Carl Albert): Taylor-Demerson spent five seasons with Texas Tech. He recorded 224 tackles (8.5 for loss), 10 interceptions and 33 broken-up passes during that time.

More: OU football: Which players have committed to Sooners' 2025 recruiting class?

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma football: Former Sooners invited to 2024 NFL Combine