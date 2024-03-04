OU football expected to hire Kevin Johns as offensive analyst, per report

OU is expected to hire Kevin Johns, former Duke offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, as an offensive analyst, per a report Monday from SoonerScoop.com.

Johns has experience coaching with Sooners offensive coordinator Seth Littrell from their days together at Indiana. Littrell served as the Hoosiers' offensive coordinator and tight ends coach from 2012-13, while Johns was his co-coordinator, wide receivers and quarterbacks coach.

Kevin Johns has spent the past two seasons as Duke's offensive coordinator. He has helped coordinate offenses at Indiana (2011-16), Western Michigan (2017), Texas Tech (2018), Memphis (2019-21) and Duke (2022-23).

Johns spent the past two seasons as the Blue Devils' offensive coordinator under Mike Elko and tutored quarterback Riley Leonard. Duke averaged 348.1 yards and 26.9 points per game in 2023.

OU begins spring ball on March 11.

