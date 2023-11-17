Can OU football earn its first-ever win over BYU? Gavin Sawchuk and Danny Stutsman are key

NORMAN — The OU football team is set to face BYU on the road at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Sooners (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) are fresh off a 59-20 home win over West Virginia in Week 11, while the Cougars (5-5, 2-5) suffered a 45-13 home loss to Iowa State. Here's a look at some key points to watch Saturday in the Big 12 showdown:

3 players to watch for OU football vs. BYU

OU running back Gavin Sawchuk: The Sooners finally found their lead running back. Sawchuk has recorded 35 carries for 246 yards and one touchdown in OU's last two games. It's a strong stretch for the redshirt freshman running back, who'll look to keep rolling on Saturday.

OU offensive lineman Jacob Sexton: The sophomore started at right tackle against West Virginia due to the absence of Tyler Guyton, who was out with an injury. Sexton was then named a team captain for the BYU game, which isn't an encouraging sign for Guyton's availability.

OU linebacker Danny Stutsman: After missing the previous game due to an ankle injury, Stutsman returned during OU's win over West Virginia. The junior recorded team-highs of eight tackles and two tackles for loss. Stutsman is the heart and soul of OU's defense, and he'll look to lead the unit on Saturday.

2 big questions for OU football vs. BYU

Can OU's defense end its sack drought?: The Sooners haven't recorded a sack in their last three games, and it'll take a group effort to end the drought. It starts with the defensive line, which is led by junior defense end Ethan Downs. But linebackers such as Stutsman and Jaren Kanak must also get involved.

Can OU earn its first-ever win over BYU?: The Sooners are 0-2 against the Cougars with losses in 1994 (31-6) and 2009 (14-13). OU has also never played in Provo, Utah, where BYU is 4-1 this season.

1 wild prediction for OU football vs. BYU

OU's defense will record three sacks: This is a pretty wild one, considering the group hasn't recorded a sack in the last three games. But BYU has allowed 18 sacks this season, which ranks eighth in the Big 12, and three of those came last week against Iowa State. The Sooners are overdue for a sack, and I believe they'll get a trio of them on Saturday.

—Justin Martinez, Staff Writer

