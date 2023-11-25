'He is OU football': Drake Stoops shows out in Sooners' Senior Day win vs. TCU

NORMAN — With just a few minutes remaining in a 69-45 win over TCU on Friday, OU gave its senior starters a curtain call.

The first person to jog off Owen Field was Drake Stoops, who got stopped by head coach Brent Venables before he could reach the sideline. They then embraced each other as the home crowd gave one last chant.

"Stooooops," OU's fans echoed.

The touching moment served as a proper sendoff for Stoops, who showed out in his final home game as a Sooner.

The redshirt fifth-year wide receiver tied for a career-high 12 receptions to go along with 125 receiving yards and one touchdown. It was a strong performance by Stoops, who has created a legacy of his own despite being the son of legendary OU head coach Bob Stoops.

More: OU football's Dillon Gabriel passes Baker Mayfield on NCAA career passing yards list

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) is honored during Senior Day before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

"Dang coach’s kids," Venables said with a smile after the game. "Everything he’s done from a production standpoint has been right on time when we’ve needed it the most. He makes it look so easy. ... That’s who he’s been, man. Mr. Reliable.”

Stoops' day began prior to kickoff when he participated in OU's senior walk.

The former walk-on receiver walked out of the tunnel with a flower bouquet in his right hand. He first met up with Venables for a photo before meeting up with his loved ones on the field.

But when the game kicked off, Stoops went to work.

He caused problems for TCU's offense all afternoon, and his biggest highlight came with 2:46 left in the third quarter.

Dillon Gabriel connected with Stoops up the middle. And despite being wrapped up by TCU's Abe Camara a few yards shy of the end zone, Stoops extended his arms to get the ball across the plane for a 9-yard touchdown.

More: What are OU football's best games of the Big 12 era? Look to Superman, 'Red October'

"Super special," Gabriel said of the touchdown pass to Stoops. "Drake's my best friend. I told him a while ago, that dude's going to be in my wedding. He's my best friend and someone that, I've said before, we connect really well."

Stoops' big day is the latest in a series of stellar outings. The former Norman North standout has recorded at least 125 receiving yards in three of OU's last four games.

Stoops' season totals are even more impressive, though. He leads the Big 12 in receptions (78) and receiving touchdowns (10), and he also ranks second in receiving yards (880).

Stoops is enjoying the best campaign of his six-year career. And even though it's coming to an end, his legacy at OU continues to grow.

"He is OU football," offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. "If I’m fortunate enough to be able to do this for 20-25 more years, I might not ever have the opportunity to coach a guy like Drake Stoops again. He means the world to me, to us, to our football team and to our locker room.

"I'm just so danged proud of what he’s been able to accomplish, and I'm happy for him."

More: Who are best OU football players in Big 12 era? Baker Mayfield, Roy Williams lead Sooners

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football receiver Drake Stoops shows out in Senior Day win vs. TCU