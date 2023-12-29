OU football doubles season-high in turnovers & more stats from Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona
SAN ANTONIO — The wheels fell off the Sooner Schooner down the stretch in the Alamodome.
OU suffered a 38-24 Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona on Thursday. The Wildcats defeated the Sooners (10-3, 7-2 Big 12) by scoring 25 unanswered points to finish the game.
Here's a look at the loss through the numbers:
Jackson Arnold, Sooners struggle in the first quarter
1: Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold's first drive as a starter ended with an interception by Arizona's Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine with 10:41 left in the opening quarter. It marked Arnold's first career interception.
10: Arizona's Noah Fifita connected with Jacob Cowing for a 35-yard touchdown pass that gave his team a 10-0 lead with 10:33 left in the first quarter. It marked the largest deficit OU faced in the first quarter of any game this season.
58: Redshirt senior punter Luke Elzinga delivered a 58-yard punt with 8:46 left in the first quarter. It tied for OU's longest punt of the season.
2: Arnold threw his second interception of the first quarter with 2:29 left on the clock. Arizona's Gunner Maldonado made the pick.
OU wakes up in the second quarter
7: Redshirt freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk ran for an 18-yard touchdown that trimmed the deficit to 13-7 with 9:42 left until halftime. It marked the longest time needed for OU to score its first points of a game all season.
14: OU scored 14 unanswered points to enter halftime with a 14-13 lead. Arnold put the Sooners on top by finding redshirt freshman wide receiver Nic Anderson for a 10-yard touchdown with 3:18 left until halftime.
10: Anderson recorded his 10th touchdown reception of the season. It marked the most touchdown receptions by a freshman in program history, surpassing Marvin Mims in 2020.
3: OU's defense closed out the first half with three straight stops. Arizona only recorded 44 yards of offense during that stretch.
OU's defense stifles Arizona in the third quarter
63: Arnold connected with sophomore wide receiver Brenen Thompson for a 63-yard touchdown with 14:29 left in the third quarter. It tied for the longest passing play by OU this season.
6: OU's defense recorded its sixth straight stop with 2:49 left in the third quarter. Arizona's longest stretch of scoreless drives during its six-game winning streak to end the regular season was four.
87: Maldonado returned a fumble by junior wide receiver Jalil Farooq for an 87-yard touchdown that trimmed OU's lead to 24-21 with two seconds left in the third quarter.
29: Arizona got held to just 29 yards of offense in the third quarter.
Arizona completes comeback for Alamo Bowl win
3: Arizona's Martell Irby intercepted a pass by Arnold with 14:51 left in the game. It marked the third interception thrown by Arnold, tying for the most by an OU quarterback in a game since Dillon Gabriel threw three picks against Baylor on Nov. 5, 2022.
5: OU's defense recorded five sacks on Thursday. That tied for a season high total it set in a win over Texas on Oct. 7.
6: OU committed six turnovers (three interceptions and three fumbles). It doubled the team's previous season high of three turnovers, which it last set in a loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 4.
25: Arizona's DJ Williams ran for a 19-yard touchdown that gave his team a 38-24 lead with 2:56 left in the game. It capped off a run of 25 unanswered points by the Wildcats to end the contest.
