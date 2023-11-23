Which OU football defensive player could turn the tide for Sooners vs. TCU?

NORMAN — OU doesn’t control its own destiny to make the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Sooners need some help to make it to Arlington, but first they’ve got to help themselves.

OU wraps up its Big 12 regular-season era at home against TCU at 11 a.m. Friday in a game televised on Fox.

The 13th-ranked Sooners (9-2, 6-2) have made a habit of playing close games. Five of OU’s last six games have been decided by seven points or fewer, going 3-2 in such games.

The Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5) haven’t had success in close games, going 0-4 in games decided by that margin.

Here’s a look at the game in this week’s edition of Four Downs:

Number to know

699: The number of wins the Sooners have since World War II, the modern era of college football.

No other program has won more than 667 (Alabama).

The four other programs with more overall wins than the Sooners are well behind OU as well since the start of the 1946 season. Ohio State has 661, Texas has 627, Michigan 621 and Notre Dame 593.

A win would give the Sooners 700 in the modern era and give OU its 42nd 10-win season and 19th since 2000. Only Alabama has more 10-win seasons overall. The Sooners are tied with Ohio State for the most 10-win seasons since 2000.

Sooner in the crosshairs

Oklahoma's Woodi Washington (5) celebrates a play in front of West Virginia's EJ Horton (13) in the first half of a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023.

Cornerback Woodi Washington: The Sooners’ secondary figures to get tested like it hasn’t in several weeks by the Horned Frogs’ passing attack.

TCU has averaged 362 passing yards per game over their last three games.

The Horned Frogs’ passing attack is second in the Big 12, averaging 309.3 yards per game, behind only the Sooners (314.7).

Washington has a team-high five pass breakups.

It’s not just Washington, though.

The Sooners are hoping to get Gentry Williams back. OU’s other starting cornerback has missed three of the last four games.

Three questions with offensive lineman Cayden Green

Oklahoma's Cayden Green (70) prepares to block in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

The freshman offensive lineman has helped add stability to the offensive line, and drew high praise from Sooners coach Brent Venables after Saturday’s win over BYU.

How much more comfortable are you now compared to a month ago?

I feel a lot more comfortable. I’m starting to pick it up a little bit and starting to get my football IQ up. A lot of that just comes from reps and repetitions outside of the facility. Guys like McKade (Mettauer) and (Andrew) Raym and even Walter (Rouse) help me out a lot. I really do appreciate those guys.”

What does it mean to be named captain last week?

You dream of stuff like that as a kid. Me getting my name announced for that as a true freshman, man, I can’t even explain. It was a big deal for me and it almost made me emotional.

How do you feel like you’ve adjusted to the short week?

We always put a lot of time in on and off the field, so I think we’ll be just fine. It’s just another week. We just started a little early.

This date in Sooners history

Nov. 23, 1974: Jim Littrell (147), Joe Washington (142) and Steve Davis (112) all rush for more than 100 yards as top-ranked OU beats No. 6 Nebraska 2814 in Lincoln.

The Sooners stormed back from a 14-7 deficit, rushing for 482 yards to stay undefeated. The next week, OU beat Oklahoma State to finish undefeated and finished ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll to win a national title despite being on probation and not playing in a bowl game.

The Sooners and Cornhuskers have faced off 12 times on Nov. 23, more than half of their games on that date.

—Ryan Aber, Staff writer

