OU football DC Ted Roof talks about Sooners' defense heading into SMU game
OU football DC Ted Roof talks about Sooners' defense heading into SMU game
OU football DC Ted Roof talks about Sooners' defense heading into SMU game
The Atlantic Coast Conference is going Pacific.
The program once came undone due to booster money. Nearly forty years later, can it come back because of it?
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about the 2023 NFL season opener.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Andy Behrens reveals six players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Coach Prime already has Colorado playing well with a somewhat thrown-together roster. Future top-level recruits might be paying attention.
Reality's setting in in the 49ers locker room with Week 1 on the horizon.
Sometimes, the middle rounds of fantasy drafts are where you truly find the meat of your roster. Antonio Losada shares his favorite 2023 draft picks in that range.
We're heading into the busiest fantasy football draft stretch of the year. Scott Pianowski has some advice to make sure you're ready.
Tom Brady is one of the only people on Earth who knows what Aaron Rodgers has been going through as he prepares to start for a new team after nearly two decades with the Packers
Antony is in his second season with Manchester United, and played 81 minutes in the club's loss to Arsenal on Sunday.
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were killed in a shooting on Virginia’s campus last fall.
David Fry threw all 64 of his pitches under 60 mph in the team’s 20-6 loss to the Twins on Monday.
Simanić required two operations and the removal of a kidney after a blow to his abdomen during a World Cup game.
The Americans know they can’t start sluggishly in the knockout round as they prepare to face Italy on Tuesday.
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.