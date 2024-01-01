OU football DB Billy Bowman, softball star Jayda Coleman announce engagement

There's a new first couple of OU athletics.

OU softball star Jayda Coleman and football defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. announced their engagement over the New Year's holiday.

Coleman, a center fielder from The Colony, Texas, is entering her senior season with the OU softball team. She owns a .425 career batting average in 184 games with the three-time defending NCAA champion Sooners. She was the 2023 Big 12 Player of the Year.

Bowman, a safety from Denton, Texas, recently announced his return for his senior season for the OU football team in 2024. He had six interceptions in 2023, including three returned for touchdowns, en route to making the All-Big 12 first team.

This isn't the first union between OU football and softball stars.

Punter Michael Turk proposed to shortstop Grace Lyons after the 2022 Bedlam football game and were married in June 2023.

More: Oklahomans in bowls: State connections to each college football bowl game for 2023 season

Romans 12:10: Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves ✝️ pic.twitter.com/intr03S2eG — Jayda Coleman (@jaydac00) January 1, 2024

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Sooners stars Billy Bowman, Jayda Coleman announce engagement