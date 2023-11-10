Can OU football contain West Virginia QB Garrett Greene? Sooners 'up for the challenge'

NORMAN — Garrett Greene let out a primal roar that echoed throughout the mountains of Morgantown, West Virginia.

The then-sophomore quarterback was feeling himself, and rightfully so.

Greene had just run for a crucial first down late in the fourth quarter of West Virginia's home game against OU on Nov. 12, 2022. It set up a game-winning field goal for the Mountaineers, who emerged with a 23-20 win.

That was a coming out party for Greene, who began the contest on the bench but got his shot late in the first quarter. He finished 258 total yards of offense and two touchdowns.

And when OU hosts West Virginia at 6 p.m. Saturday, it'll surely be focused on preventing another strong performance by Greene.

"He’s a really good player," redshirt freshman linebacker Kobie McKinzie said on Monday. "We’re up for the challenge. We’ve stepped up to the plate every week, and I think we’ll continue to do that."

Greene decimated OU's defense on the ground last season. The dual-threat quarterback ran the ball 14 times for 119 yards, which still stands as a career-high total.

Greene continues to be a threat on the ground this season. He boasts 76 carries for 427 yards and eight touchdowns.

No other Big 12 quarterback has recorded more rushing yards this season, making Saturday's matchup quite the challenge for OU's defense.

"It comes down to our fits and our mindset," McKinzie said. "We have to be dominant in the run game."

OU vs. West Virginia

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (Fox)

