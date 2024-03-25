OU football commit Kevin Sperry Jr. heads to Denton Guyer for senior season, per report

Kevin Sperry Jr. is heading back to Texas for his final high school football season.

Sperry, a four-star OU quarterback commit who starred for Carl Albert as a junior, plans to spend his senior year at Denton Guyer High School, The Dallas Morning News first reported.

Sperry has updated his social media bios to list Guyer as his high school, and 247Sports has added Guyer to his profile.

After committing to the Sooners in March 2023, Sperry and his family decided to move to Oklahoma that summer. Originally from Torrance, California, he had spent his sophomore year at Rock Hill in Texas.

Carl Albert's Kevin Sperry throws a pass during the high school football game between Shawnee and Carl Albert at Crain Family Stadium on the Oklahoma Baptist University campus in Shawnee, Okla., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

“It was always going to be a transition when he went to college,” Kevin Sperry Sr., his father, told The Oklahoman in August. “With him falling in love with Oklahoma, with us falling in love with Oklahoma and him committing so early, it was on the radar to get up here a little sooner than later.”

Sperry stepped into the starting role at Carl Albert and helped the Titans go undefeated to win their second straight Class 5A state championship. He threw for 2,700 yards and 34 touchdowns with only four interceptions, securing his spot as The Oklahoman’s Big All-City first-team quarterback.

Sperry remains committed to OU, per his social media accounts and 247Sports. He’s following in the footsteps of Jackson Arnold, OU’s rising sophomore quarterback who played for Denton Guyer.

“I’m definitely locked in with (OU) because their culture is different,” Sperry said after winning state with Carl Albert. “Coach (Brent) Venables, I love him. Coach (Seth) Littrell and Coach (Joe Jon) Finley, too.”

