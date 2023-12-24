OU football coach Brent Venables talks about Sooners' arrival at Alamo Bowl
OU football coach Brent Venables talks about Sooners' arrival at Alamo Bowl
OU football coach Brent Venables talks about Sooners' arrival at Alamo Bowl
The Broncos can still make the playoffs, though it will be tough in a tight AFC.
Doormats no more, the Detroit Lions should feel good about their chances against the NFC's lower seeds — and about the roster and braintrust they've built going forward.
Geno Smith hadn't done much, but came up big when Seattle needed it.
The Jaguars easily defeated the Eagles 59-10 in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday
The Jets will miss the playoffs for the 13th straight season.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
The Bills found themselves in a much closer game than expected.
New Mexico State was 17-11 in Kill's two seasons with the team.
Duke hasn't lost a bowl game since 2014.
The guidance sent to schools allows for multi-time transfers in football and other sports to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall or in the spring and then play immediately next year without a waiver.
What should fantasy football managers still alive in their playoffs — and those planning for next year — be watching for in Week 16? Matt Harmon breaks it all down.
It's the fantasy football semifinals in most leagues this week. Let Dalton Del Don provide you with lineup advice (and some DFS tips) for every game.
In a campaign pushed to the forefront by the Michigan sign-stealing saga, college football is springing into the new year in technological style — finally.
What is so fascinating about Detroit's 25-game losing streak is that the team entered the season wanting to win and certainly does not want to lose to the Nets on Saturday and Tuesday, losses that would tie and break the NBA's single-season record for futility.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri has uncovered some intriguing findings that could just hold the key to victory in Week 16.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
Robinson's lack of action in versus the Buccaneers was attributed to a headache.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference.
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications for the playoff race in the NFC.