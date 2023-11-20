OU football coach Brent Venables talks about short week for Sooners' game vs. TCU
OU football coach Brent Venables talks about short week for Sooners' game vs. TCU
OU football coach Brent Venables talks about short week for Sooners' game vs. TCU
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
The Horned Frogs coaching staff was aware of Michigan's antics after being warned by several coaching staffs. And they had a plan to counter it in last season's College Football Playoff semifinal win.
It's time for a Super Bowl rematch between two teams that are just as good now as they were nine months ago.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Vincent Goodwill and Jason Goff talk about how this NBA season feels like a transition from older superstars (LeBron, Steph, Durant, etc.) to the young superstars (Anthony Edwards, Chet, SGA, Jokic, etc.).
Andy Behrens runs down several free agents who could help fantasy managers in their push toward the playoffs.
The Cowboys play the Commanders on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
The Rams plan to be cautious with Kupp as they wait to see if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The Ravens would likely need to make a deep playoff run if Andrews is to have any shot at returning this season.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Dan Titus gets fantasy managers ready for the holiday condensed week ahead with his priority adds and schedule advice.
Matt Canada has gotten a lot of blame for the Steelers' struggles this season, but the truth is there may not be any coordinator who could produce a quality NFL offense with a QB of Pickett's caliber.
Five of the top 11 teams in the country will compete in Hawaii this week, including Kansas, Purdue and Marquette.
Riley brought plenty of promise with him to USC. But his team's failures with a generational talent at QB will haunt the Trojans for a long time.
South Carolina and the preseason No. 4 UCLA are the only preseason Top 10 teams to remain unscathed heading into the third poll.
Of the 23 players who went to the 2023 World Cup, 10 were left off the latest USWNT roster.
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
Kareem Jackson's latest big hit forced a fumble on Minnesota's first drive, and now the NFL is taking a closer look.
As we enter Thanksgiving week it's starting to become clear which teams are true contenders and which are just playing out the string. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Week 11 Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.