OU football coach Brent Venables talks about wife's health, Alamo Bowl & transfer portal

NORMAN — OU football coach Brent Venables gave a positive update on his wife, Julie Venables’ condition Friday.

Julie Venables was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. In October, Brent Venables said she would undergo surgery in November.

“She’s doing great,” Venables said during a meeting with the media to preview the Dec. 28 Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona. “She’s doing really good. … Six weeks post surgery and she’s getting around. She’s doing a lot better.”

Here’s a look at some of the other takeaways from Venables’ interview session:

OU head coach Brent Venables walks the field before an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and Iowa State at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Venables won’t talk about Cayden Green’s decision

Before taking questions Friday, Brent Venables said he wouldn’t talk about players who weren’t with the Sooners.

“So save everybody’s questions, you can get to your next ones,” Venables said.

That includes freshman offensive lineman Cayden Green, who made the stunning decision to enter the transfer portal earlier in the week.

“We had a great practice today,” Venables said. “I’ve got to focus on the things that we can control and go a great couple of days already under our belt as far as preparation’s concerned.”

Venables said he was confident in the offensive line the Sooners would field in the Alamo Bowl, which includes veterans Waler Rouse and McKade Mettauer as well as Troy Everett and Jacob Sexton, who were part-time starters this season.

In addition to Green entering the portal, tackle Tyler Guyton and center Andrew Raym have each declared for the NFL Draft, leaving the Sooners’ depth thinner.

“Caleb Shaffer, Josh Bates, some of the young guys have an opportunity as well, Jake Taylor,” Venables said. “These are guys that are certainly gonna be a part of the depth. We’re really excited about that group of freshmen. Most of them redshirted. It’s a really good group. They’re physical, they’re athletic.”

Bowl game separation double-edged sword for Sooners

Venables both showed disappointment and relief that the bowl game is seen as the turning of a page now.

He expressed regret at the college football calendar, which sees players enter the transfer portal and declare for the NFL en masse now as opposed to after the completion of bowl games.

“It’s very difficult,” Venables said. “If you look at the NFL model, the NFL, they don’t have free agency before the Super Bowl. … Can you imagine, the playoffs and free agency’s going on? And that’s what’s going on. We’ve got to clean that up. It’s not good for anybody. But they’re not asking me.”

But later, he expressed relief his team would be able to get through some of the growing pains in the lead-up to and in the Alamo Bowl instead of at the start of next season.

That includes the transition at offensive coordinator and quarterback.

Seth Littrell will call plays for the first time at OU after taking over for Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator, while Jackson Arnold takes over at quarterback after Dillon Gabriel’s transfer to Oregon.

“You say challenge, I just look at opportunity,” Venables said. “It’s better now kind of working through all that than next year, getting baptized into the SEC. No, it’s exciting. I’m excited to see. There’s some newness to it.”

Brent Venables says Tawee Walker ‘welcome’ to return

OU running back Tawee Walker entered the transfer portal shortly after the season ended, but unlike many of the players who entered the portal, Walker has remained with the Sooners during bowl practices and as of now is expected to play in the Alamo Bowl.

“He’s going to look at some opportunities,” Venables said. “If he doesn’t get what he wants, he’s more than welcome to be a part of the team.”

With Marcus Major and Daylan Smothers having also entered the portal, having Walker available would be a big boost for the Sooners’ depth at running back in the game behind expected starter Gavin Sawchuk.

Walker was the Sooners’ lead rusher much of the season and finished with 496 yards and seven touchdowns in 95 carries.

Venables speaks on Danny Stutsman’s decision

Brent Venables said he didn’t try to give linebacker Danny Stutsman the hard sell after Stutsman initially told him of his decision to go to the NFL Draft.

But Venables said the door to discussion was open when Stutsman thought about changing course before ultimately announcing that he would remain for another season.

“I’m here to be a vessel and a piece of the process when they see fit,” Venables said. “These are life-changing kind of decisions. A lot goes into it. I’m here to help however I can, here to support the guys in whatever they decide to do, and I think Danny’s focused on all the things he’s already said.

“He’s coming back, and Danny as you all know, when it’s time to work there’s nobody that’s more committed. And he knows he’s got work to do.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football coach Brent Venables says wife Julie is 'doing great'