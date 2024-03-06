What OU football coach Brent Venables said about Zac Alley, spring practice, SEC move

NORMAN — OU football coach Brent Venables held his pre-spring practice press conference Wednesday, ahead of Monday's first day of spring practice for the Sooners.

The first topic of conversation was new defensive coordinator Zac Alley, who was hired in January to take over for Ted Roof.

"Got a guy with some fresh ideas and a new voice, a new face," Venables said of Alley. "Guy that's going to show up with his hair on fire, got a lot of energy. ... He's a great teammate — tough as all get out."

Venables worked with Alley when Alley was a student/graduate assistant at Clemson from Venables' arrival as Clemson's defensive coordinator through 2018.

But Venables said Alley's defense wouldn't be exactly like the one Venables ran at Clemson, as Alley has grown in stops at Boise State, Louisiana-Monroe and Jacksonville State.

"There's a lot of newness to what he's going to bring, but certainly a lot of familiarity as well," Venables said.

Here are other takeaways from Venables' press conference:

Justin Harrington's waiver approved

Venables started his press conference with several updates, from recent hires to some player updates.

The biggest was that linebacker/defensive back Justin Harrington, who began last season as the Sooners' starter at cheetah, was granted an extra season of eligibility and would return.

"They're coming along well," Venables said of not only Harrington but also wide receiver Andrel Anthony, who was injured vs. Texas. "It's big. Justin is a highly invested guy. He's talented and can do a lot of impressive things. ... He understands what commitment is and how we do what we do."

Harrington was one of the stories of last year's preseason camp as he excelled at the hybrid defensive back/linebacker spot at cheetah.

Harrington and Anthony will miss much of the spring but are expected to be fully cleared by summer.

Oklahoma's Justin Harrington (4) celebrates an interception with Billy Bowman Jr. (2) in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Brent Venables: Off-field commitment biggest upgrade with move to SEC

Venables said the Sooners' added staff and funding for off-field personnel has been the biggest area where the Sooners needed to grow as they make the move from the Big 12 to the SEC.

But he said outside of that there wasn't a major shift that needed to happen when he arrived.

"Regardless of the conference affiliation, my job has always been the most competitive, fastest, strongest group of football players we can," Venables said.

In-helmet communication an adjustment, Venables says

The Sooners will get acclimated to using in-helmet communication during spring football after their use was recently approved by the NCAA.

Venables said each team was given three headsets to use this spring.

"You're still going to have to signal, unless you decide to huddle," Venables said. "I think it's a technology that's good for the game. You've got to be careful to try not to overcoach. ... It's a little bit different than the NFL but our rosters are different. The pace and the huddle of the NFL is much different."

Venables: Jackson Arnold needs all-around growth in spring

Quarterback Jackson Arnold got experience as the starter during the Sooners' Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona after Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon.

Venables said Arnold needs to improve all around during the spring.

"The growth has to happen everywhere," Venables said. "Got a small sample size of where he was a year ago — some good, some not to good. ... There's no one particular area that he needs to improve over the other.

"Obviously feel really good about the type of leader and the type of athlete and the type of quarterback that he's capable of being."

