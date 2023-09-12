OU football coach Brent Venables previews Sooners' game vs. Tulsa
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
The ex-Baylor coach is the father-in-law of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Whitehead's three interceptions helped the Jets score 10 points in the win over the Bills.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.
The Jets' locker room celebrated an emotionally confusing overtime win over the Bills on Monday while the reality of Aaron Rodgers' ominous injury also set in.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
Allen is still an elite QB who's unlikely to turn the ball over four times in a single game again all season. But as his head coach said, "It's hard to win in this league when you're playing two opponents."
Tucker wrote that his relationship with Brenda Tracy was consensual while suggesting "an ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract."
The Phillies sit comfortably in the NL's top wild-card spot, and their presence in October should once again make the rest of the field a little uncomfortable.
Xavier Gipson ran back a 65-yard punt return to seal the overtime win for the Jets on Monday night.
Philadelphia won its opener, but there were signs of growing pains on both sides of the ball. They need to be cleaned up fast as the Eagles host the Vikings and superstar Justin Jefferson on Thursday.
J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles in the team’s win over Houston on Sunday, and will now miss the rest of the season